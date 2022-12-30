Disability Employment Services: How NDIS Can Help?

Disability Employment Services (DES) help job seekers with a disability find and keep a job. They also provide ongoing support to both the job seeker and employer.

DES can be provided by either the Australian Government or by non-government organisations. Let’s find out more about it!

What are the Types of DES Programs?

The type of service a job seeker receives will be based on their individual circumstances and needs. There are three types of DES programs:

1. Disability Management Service (DES-DMS)

The Disability Management Service assists job searchers who are disabled, injured, or ill while looking for work. They are especially beneficial for those who have not had recent work experience or may need extra support to find work.

2. Work Assist

Work Assist provides assistance to those who struggle to do crucial tasks due to an injury, a disability, or a medical condition. This can be especially beneficial for those with intellectual disabilities who have achieved employment but need assistance keeping it.

3. Employment Support Service (DES-ESS)

Job seekers with a permanent disability might get assistance from Employment Support Service in finding employment. Furthermore, ESS also offers consistent, continuing support at work.

How Do NDIS & DES Services Work Together?

If you have an NDIS plan, you can use your allocated funding to purchase DES services that will assist you in finding and keeping a job. When you meet with your NDIS planner, they will discuss your goals with you and assist you in choosing the right provider based on your needs.

It is important to remember that even if you do not have an NDIS plan, you can still access DES services. These services are available to everyone, regardless of whether or not they have an NDIS plan.

DES provides assistance to those who are ill, injured, or disabled:

To start a job search (e.g., by helping you with your resume)

To get a job (e.g., by contacting potential employers for you)

To keep a job (e.g., by helping the employer understand what help you need to do your job well).

Who is Eligible to Use DES?

You must adhere to the DES eligibility criteria to use DES. The Disability Support Pension has many of the same requirements as these guidelines (DSP). For instance, your inability to locate and hold a job must be significantly impacted by your impairment.

To demonstrate this, Centrelink will typically invite you to take a test. The majority of individuals with intellectual disabilities will already be in possession of a Job Capacity Assessment (JCA) test from their DSP application.

In the absence of a JCA, Centrelink may request that you obtain an Employment Services Assessment (ESAt).

The test is used by Centrelink to determine the appropriate kind of assistance you need to help you land and keep a job.

But remember, you must be able to work eight or more hours per week in order to use DES. Your future work capacity is what we are referring to here.

What is Future Work Capacity?

Your work capacity is the number of hours you can put in each week. Only people with a prospective employment capability of eight hours or more per week are eligible for DES.

Your present and future work capabilities are both determined by the JCA and ESAt. To determine how many hours per week you can work with help, Centrelink takes into account your abilities, experience, and medical records. Your future work capacity is calculated by Centrelink for up to two years.

Centrelink will only provide assistance at an ADE if it believes that you could only work fewer than eight hours per week in open employment.

What is Ongoing Support?

The Australian Government typically only provides funding to DES providers for 26 weeks in order to support persons with disabilities in their jobs.

However, many participants with intellectual disabilities require continual assistance in order to maintain employment. Your DES provider can organise an Ongoing Support Assessment if you have worked for 26 weeks.

Many people with intellectual disabilities are found to require moderate to high levels of ongoing support in order to maintain their employment. For as long as they are employed, they can access this support.

Moderate Ongoing Assistance – Your support requirements should ideally be continual and consistent. Most people with an IQ of less than 60 would fall under this category.

– Your support requirements should ideally be continual and consistent. Most people with an IQ of less than 60 would fall under this category. High Ongoing Support – Your assistance needs must be high and continuous on a regular basis. It suggests you require longer hours or a higher degree of support.

What are Mutual Obligations?

If you are getting assistance from a DES provider, you are required to engage in preparation-related tasks. These are referred to as “mutual obligations.”

These actions might involve:

Searching for and accepting the work that is good for you.

Attending appointments with your DES provider.

Attending job interviews.

Engaging in other appropriate activities.

Your DES assistance can end if you do not fulfil these duties.

How DES Providers Help Create Job Plans?

You will engage with DES service providers to create a job plan. Another name for a job plan is an employment pathway plan.

This plan should include the proper support you need for your impairment. In simple words, a job plan enables you to:

Understand the range of your work capacity based on Centrelink’s assessment. For instance, your work capacity may be between 0–7 or 8–14 hours a week.

Create the steps you need to take to find and keep a job, and your DES provider has a significant role in this plan.

Prepare for work

Get new abilities

Get a job and keep it.

Conclusion:

If you are a job seeker with a disability, know that you are not alone—help is available. Services such as Disability Employment Services (DES) exist to help you find and keep a paid job.

They can also provide employers with much-needed support. These vital services will be funded by the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS).

So if you are an eligible NDIS participant, get in touch with a DES provider today and start working towards achieving your employment goals.

Hope you find the best support possible soon!