There are numerous benefits to getting regular massages, from improved circulation and reduced stress levels to increased flexibility and enhanced immunity. One form of massage that has been shown to treat specific ailments and symptoms is remedial massage. This article will answer the question “what are the health benefits of remedial massage” and guide you to make an informed decision on whether it’s right for you.

What is remedial massage?

Remedial massage is a type of massage therapy that is used to treat specific aches, pains, and injuries. The aim of remedial massage is to restore the body to its natural state of balance and well-being. It can be used to treat a wide range of conditions, including headaches, neck pain, back pain, sports injuries, and stress.

Remedial massage is often used in conjunction with other therapies, such as physiotherapy and chiropractic care. When performed by a qualified therapist, remedial massage can provide relief from pain, promote healing, and improve overall health.

According to Massage & Myotherapy Australia, there are approximately 25,000 therapists Australia wide providing in-clinic or home-based massage services. This means there is a lot of choice for consumers when it comes to selecting the right therapist for you.

Different remedial massage techniques

Different types of massage techniques are practised by different types of massage therapists. It is important to know the difference between them in order to choose the best type for you.

The most common types of massage are Swedish Massage, Shiatsu, and Reflexology. Swedish Massage is a general term for any type of massage that uses long gliding strokes and kneading with hands or elbow pressure. Shiatsu is a form of acupressure that uses finger pressure on specific points in the body, while Reflexology is a form of foot massage that focuses on certain areas on the feet.

Other devices may also be used in massage therapy. Have you heard of a massage gun? A massage gun allows therapists to provide targeted treatment through gentle vibration or a stronger force that can loosen up stiff muscles.

Remedial massage treats diverse musculoskeletal disorders

Remedial massage has been shown to treat a range of musculoskeletal disorders. It is designed to treat specific areas of the body and can be used to treat both acute and chronic injuries, as well as conditions like arthritis and tendonitis. In addition, remedial massage can help to improve flexibility and range of motion.

Therapists use a variety of techniques to release a person’s tension and promote healing. The therapist will also often use stretching and mobilisation to release muscle tension and improve muscle range.

Common musculoskeletal disorders that a massage therapist may be able to treat include:

Lower back pain

Neck pain

Shoulder pain and frozen shoulder

Muscular tension

Sciatic pain

A range of musculoskeletal pains

Sporting and dance injuries

Remedial massage improves flexibility and enhances joint mobility

As a massage therapy that can treat a wide variety of musculoskeletal disorders, remedial massage is designed to improve flexibility and enhance joint mobility. This type of massage is often used in conjunction with other forms of treatment, such as physical therapy or chiropractic care.

Therapists use multiple techniques to manipulate the muscles and soft tissues, and the intensity of the massage can be tailored to each individual’s needs. By manipulating the deep tissues of the body, remedial massage can help to release knots, ease stiffness, and improve a range of motion. Regular remedial massage can also help to prevent injuries by keeping the muscles and joints healthy and free from restrictions.

Remedial massage allows you to realign your body

When our bodies are out of alignment, it can lead to all sorts of problems. We may experience pain in our muscles and joints, headaches, or even dizziness. Thankfully, remedial massage can help to realign our bodies and relieve these symptoms.

Whether it’s a nagging headache, a crick in the neck, or a more serious injury, remedial massage uses specific techniques to target deep muscle tissues and relieve pain. Additionally, therapists may use stretching and other techniques to help improve alignment. As a result, remedial massage can be an extremely effective way to address issues of bodily imbalance.

Remedial massage helps to stress, depression, and anxiety

From work deadlines to family obligations, there’s always something that can cause us to feel overwhelmed. And while a little bit of stress can be good for us, too much can lead to depression, anxiety, and a host of other health problems. Fortunately, remedial massage can help to alleviate some of the negative effects of stress.

By releasing muscle tension and promoting relaxation, remedial massage can reduce levels of cortisol, the stress hormone. It has also been shown to improve circulation and boost the immune system, both of which are crucial for maintaining mental and physical health.

There is a growing body of scientific evidence supporting the health benefits of remedial massage, including increasing flexibility and enhancing recovery.

What are the benefits of combining therapies with remedial massage?

Chiropractic and massage

Chiropractic and remedial massage are often used together to treat a variety of conditions. Both therapies can be helpful in treating pain, improving range of motion, and reducing inflammation. Massage can also help to relax muscles, relieving tension and improving circulation.

Clinic’s such as Metro Chiropractic Clinic combine remedial massage with chiropractic care, as they believe this integrated approach produces better patient health outcomes.

When used together, these two therapies can provide an effective way to relieve pain and improve overall well-being. Combining chiropractic and remedial massage can also be a cost-effective way to receive treatment, as both therapies are typically covered by most health insurance plans.

Massage and acupuncture

Acupuncture is an alternative medicine technique that involves inserting thin needles into the body at specific points. Acupuncture is used to treat a wide range of conditions, including headaches, depression and anxiety.

The benefits of massage and acupuncture are countless, but they are most commonly used for pain relief and relaxation.

Massage and yoga

Massage and yoga are two of the most popular forms of relaxation. They both have their own benefits, but they also share some similarities.

Both massage and yoga are great therapies to combine as they help to reduce stress, anxiety, and depression. They can also help with chronic pain and muscle tension. Massage is a more physical form of therapy while yoga is more mental. Yoga is a great way to get in touch with your body while massage can be used to release tension in specific areas of the body.

Many natural health clinics are offering their patients combined treatment options, so that you get to enjoy the benefits of different modalities.