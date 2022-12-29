Should you in-house or outsource your digital marketing?

It’s a question most business leaders will ask themselves at some point along their corporate journey – should you build an internal team of marketers to manage your output, or commission a marketing agency to manage it for you?

There are pros and cons to each. Below are just some of the reasons why it may be preferential to hire in additional help.

Time constraints

If only there were more hours in the day… something all small business owners or busy marketing directors will think to themselves on a regular basis!

The intellectual capacity to carry out additional work might be there, but time constraints and other responsibilities mean it’s impossible to effectively take on further responsibilities.

Outsourcing to a marketing agency will be perfect in this instance as they can take on the specific work you don’t have time to complete.

In-house expertise

Most in-house marketing departments will have great strategists, marketing generalists, social and content producers. But what about a dedicated CRM specialist, or PPC expert?

Many companies will begin to outsource digital marketing work when they strategically decide to onboard a new digital channel but don’t have the in-house expertise to manage it effectively.

This can include SEO or PPC, paid social, digital PR, partnerships… various avenues where an outsourced specialist can augment your existing in-house capabilities.

Cost savings

Following on from in-house expertise, outsourcing can actually save you money!

Say, for example, you decided to launch a PPC campaign for your company but don’t have the staff to run it. A good PPC specialist will cost you over $40,000 in annual salary, whereas outsourcing to an agency could cost just $2,000 / month (usually, far less if you have a small budget!)

Tap into true expertise

Outsourcing where you don’t have the in-house skills will not only save you money in salary, but also means you’ll be tapping into the wide-ranging expertise of a dedicated company.

For example, to run a PPC campaign, your chosen performance marketing agency should have 20+ years of combined experience, working with companies in your niche or even your direct competitors. They’ll know from the off what works, what doesn’t, and have to drive results from day one.

Stagnating results

The final reason why you may consider outsourcing your marketing work is if your current results are starting to stagnate. Even if your campaigns are performing well, paid channels are turning a profit and everything seems to be going great, most marketing departments will at some point hit a ceiling where they struggle to push performance to the next level.

Hiring external support can help you break that ceiling and rinse out the sort of performance you think your competitors may be enjoying!