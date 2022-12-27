Magento Vs Shopify: Which One Is Right For Your Online Store?

Having the right eCommerce platform is crucial for any online business, given it is the first touchpoint for potential customers. Similarly, online businesses can personalise their marketing approach to attain desired goals – be it driving traffic, increasing conversions, or generating more revenue. However, a business must first know which platform they should opt for. You have to consider various factors to select the right eCommerce platform for your business – from store size, business offering, and the number of products offered to store user experience and type of payment method. Therefore, you should choose a platform that suits your’s as well as your customer’s needs.

Magento and Shopify are two leading eCommerce platforms that provide excellent user experience but differ significantly. Let’s take a look at the pros and cons of each platform to understand them better.

Pros of Magento

If you want great functional properties and create a personalised user experience, choose Magento. This is what makes Magento one of the versatile alternatives.

Their customised shopping cart option allows visitors to shop products seamlessly, thus further contributing to lead generation and excellent ROI. Having the appropriate options can make the buying process easier for the customer as they can click on the ‘purchase’ option and add other products and services.

Magento also provides various extensions which are advantageous to its users. Therefore, it is widely known as the most flexible and scalable eCommerce platform. An important asset that Magento has is its community. It receives a lot of support from the loyal members that are a part of the community.

Cons of Magento

Handling Magento can be complex and challenging for beginners. Magento might not be beneficial for those eCommerce businesses that have just taken their first step into the market. Therefore, you need to have a thorough understanding and knowledge of coding. Apart from having good coding skills, you also need to have a developer beside you who can guide you from the start and through the process. However, Magento is an expensive alternative. Even though Magento Open Source is free, the hosting is not. So if you are having a large business, hosting can cost you a lot of money.

Pros of Shopify

One of the main advantages of using Shopify is ease of use. In fact, it is an easy way to start selling products and services online more conveniently. Pages and products can be customised in an easy method with the help of Shopify SEO experts. You will be provided with various free themes. The best part of using Shopify is that users don’t require any coding knowledge. Shopify and Shopify SEO services will provide you with a modern touch along with excellent responsiveness.

Cons of Shopify

As long as customisation and functionality are considered, Shopify can’t beat Magento. This is one of the major drawbacks of Shopify. However, if we talk about easy navigation and convenience to users, Shopify is the best bet.

Choosing the appropriate eCommerce platform for your business will completely depend on the needs and goals of your business. If you are looking for a great personalised user experience and customisation techniques, opt for Magento. However, if you want to opt for a simplified alternative, Shopify and Shopify SEO will be the best option for your business as it require limited coding knowledge. You can also reach out to a trusted and experienced Shopify SEO company to determine the best eCommerce platform for your business.