4 Apps to Help You Write Your Thesis

So, you need to write your thesis which involves a great deal of work. The thesis is one of the most important pieces of paper you will write during your college years. You need to choose a topic, research it, take notes, make the structure of your thesis and then write it. Every step of the process involves a great deal of work, time, and effort. And you need to be very well organized to manage to write a compelling and powerful piece of paper that will get you a good grade.

You need to organize your time accordingly too so that you do not fall behind the deadlines and manage to complete your thesis until the set time. And you also need to submit a piece of paper that is correct and logical, without any plagiarism, which will impress the professor and get you a good grade. But technology has advanced tremendously in the past few years, so you have a lot of apps you can use that will help you write your thesis. Expert writers who offer dissertation help use them too, so these are some of your options.

Grammarly

One of the most useful apps you can use for your thesis is Grammarly. You need to submit a paper that is correct when it comes to grammar and spelling. So, Grammarly will help you do just this. If you are using the spell checker in Microsoft Word, you probably already know that it misses many mistakes. So, you need something more advanced for your thesis, as it is one of the most important papers you will ever write.

So, Grammarly comes in two options: the free one and the Premium one, which you have to pay for. Depending on your budget, you can opt for the Premium one, as it has more features available. However, the free version has some of the features you need available, so it could work just as well. Grammarly checks your text for grammar and spelling mistakes, but it also suggests rephrasing so that your sentences are easier to understand and read. It also checks how you use the words if you overuse some of them. You can choose the formality level of your paper, but also the tone you want the paper to have. And the Premium version checks for plagiarism too, which is awesome and exactly what you need.

Evernote

Writing a thesis takes a lot of time and effort. And this time, you will read lots of sources of information and you will take a lot of notes. You need an app to keep track of your notes, as you will then need to organize them on an outline. So, Evernote is one of the best choices you have out there. You can have multiple files, keep your notes there, have color codes, and many more.

On top of this, you can take notes in any form, be it in written, audio, or video files. You can organize them however you want, as Evernote just gives you full freedom to keep track of everything you want to mention in your thesis. You can add photos too and it has a nice search option that helps you access every note you want in a little time.

Otter

As writing a thesis takes a great deal of time, you might find it time-consuming that you need to write your thoughts and ideas every time. So, for some students, it would be way easier if they could just speak instead of write. This is what Otter is about. It automatically converts your speech into text, so you can be sure you do not lose any idea that goes through your head. This is excellent while you are commuting too, as you may not be able to write down if some idea just strikes you. But you can easily record it.

Canva

Your thesis would not be complete without tables and graphs. Sometimes, it is easier and more efficient to send an idea through a visual, but you need one that is customized to your text. So, you can use Canva which is one of the most intuitive design tools you can use for your thesis. You have lots of templates to choose from, as well as icons, photos, and many more. It is easy to use, as it is with the drag and drop function, so you do not need to worry that you have to take a lot of time to learn it.

Conclusion

Writing a thesis is a process that takes time, effort, and a lot of organization. You need to go through a lot of steps to just complete this big project, which is essential for your college life. Thankfully, some apps can help you organize your notes efficiently, keep track of them, check your text for mistakes, and add the visual elements you need to enhance it.