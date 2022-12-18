The sheer volume of options for email marketing software and tools can be overwhelming. Companies understand that email marketing is important and it has different aspects. Businesses love sending emails because they’re a simple, direct, cost-effective way of connecting with customers. People, too, love getting newsletters. Hence the seemingly unlimited email marketing tools in the market.

Sifting through these tons of options can be a challenge. This article will highlight 5 factors to consider when searching for email marketing tools to send out transaction emails, newsletters, drip email campaigns, and much more.

Let’s get started.

1. Type of Emails to Send

The first step before picking an email marketing tool is identifying the email types you plan to send. Here are some of the popular email types:

Newsletter: Organizations send their audience regular updates, news, and topics of interest in order to promote their products, services, and mission. They use newsletters to highlight their blog posts, job listings, sales, guides, tips, etc., and keep them updated.

Transactional Emails: Businesses send password resets, shipping updates, and purchase confirmations. The feature persuades customers to join the mailing list, and the company uses these addresses to contact them.

Autoresponders: Businesses sync their software to send autoresponders when a client performs different tasks, such as downloading content, signing up for an app, or making a purchase.

Drip Email Campaign: These are emails that businesses send at automatic intervals. They include emails to onboard new customers, nurture leads, and recommend products.

2. The Must-Have Features

Email marketing goals are important. As a result, online email marketing software for small business must have all the necessary features they need to achieve their objectives. The following are the features that all the best tools should have:

Automation: The feature is crucial because it lets drip email creators send emails at intervals. That means the email marketing software automates repetitive tasks and serves as audience segmentation.

A/B Testing: The feature allows you to send two email versions with different components in order to gauge performance. An email marketing tool with A/B testing capabilities is valuable when optimizing emails.

Customer Service: All email marketing tools must have this feature. Your marketing tool must offer seamless customer support.

Integration: To ensure collaboration, the software should work seamlessly with other tools, including CRM or contact center systems.

Compliance: Email marketing tools must have the law-intelligent capability. The software scans your content and alerts you when there is an impending legal breach. The goal is to ensure your emails remain compliant.

Email Analytics: Email marketing enables a business to promote its products and services in order to increase sales and revenues. Through in-depth user tracking, you can tell what is working or not working.

3. The Number of Contacts It Can Hold

Most email marketing tools limit the number of emails you can send monthly. But small business owners who want to grow their sales don’t need limits. They want to send as emails as possible.

Therefore, the number of contacts the email marketing software can hold is important because it affects your ROI. The tool should allow you to scale your contacts without attracting hefty charges. That means you should be able to upgrade to a higher version or advanced without being prohibited by cost.

4. Variety of Templates

The tool should have a solid template library. You can use these templates to design emails and create ones with a new look or layout. These professionally designed templates should be mobile-friendly because many subscribers use their mobile devices to view their emails.

Additionally, a good email marketing tool should have a variety of templates and HTML editing capabilities. The software should allow you to edit an email’s HTML directly.

5. Personalization

A higher percentage of customers read personalized emails. Small businesses should select online email marketing tools that allow them to personalize the subject lines, greetings, content, etc. Personalization is getting sophisticated as marketing tools evolve.

Conclusion

Online email marketing solutions are designed to pump life into your marketing campaigns. This article has mentioned 5 factors to consider when shopping for a perfect tool to promote your products, services, and mission through email.

These features will help manage a marketing campaign and monitor the outcome. Indeed the best email marketing tool will help you optimize elements, identify what is working, and quickly adjust what is not working in order to thrive in the virtual world.