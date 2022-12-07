Back in the day, everyone had their favorite channels on TV. Just like that, today people have their favorite streaming services, according to their preferences. In fact, there are streaming services that are specifically preferred by certain people. You’d be surprised to know how many people stream HBO Max in Philippines compared to other streaming services.

Even in the US, many US-based Filipinos have their preferences when it comes to streaming services. In this blog, we will discuss some US streaming services that Filipinos prefer the most. We will also provide brief reviews of those streaming services so that you can get an idea of why that particular service is popular.

There is no one streaming service that does everything, instead, we have picked multiple streaming services that have different strengths and capabilities.

6 US Streaming Services Liked by Filipinos

1. Youtube TV – Most Accessible

It makes sense that Youtube TV is one of the most popular streaming services in this regard as it is the most accessible as well. It is readily available on all phones and you can get over 85 live TV channels. It also is a great option for cord-cutters who are looking to finally do away with their cable TV.

At a starting price of just $65 USD, you get these channels, a cloud DVR storage option, 4K Plus and more. Spend a little more and you can get more add-ons like HBO Max and Showtime, which opens up vast content libraries for you that make cable TV completely irrelevant.

2. Netflix – The Best In The Business

Who can deny Netflix’s influence in the streaming business? It has a huge content library that has shows from all over the US and the world at large. With something as simple as a reliable VPN like ExpressVPN, you could unlock content libraries from all over the world. You could even connect to the South East Asian region if you want to see content from the Philippines.

Netflix also has multiple pricing tiers which makes it a great option for all kinds of budgets. Even if you don’t have that much to spend on streaming, you can get a cheaper Netflix package and still watch a ton of movies and TV shows. From Ozark to Stranger Things, Dahmer, Squid Game, Narcos and more, Netflix has an amazing selection to choose from.



Disney+ – The New Giant

Disney+ is Disney’s answer to all the streaming service rage. And it has answered amazingly, considering Disney+ has amassed almost as large of a following around the globe as Netflix in just three years. What makes Disney+ attractive is that its content library contains all those movies and TV shows that we used to watch in our childhood.

Disney’s new releases are nothing to scoff at either, with brilliant movies like Soul, Encanto, Turning Red and a whole host of Marvel content like the Iron Man, Avengers, Thor movies and more, along with TV shows like She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, Ms Marvel and many more.

4. MHz Choice – The Best International Content

MHz Choice might seem like a surprising inclusion on this list but it has great international content. It has content from countries like the Netherlands, France, Turkey, and even many TV shows and movies from South East Asia.

It also has easy-to-read English subtitles making it accessible to people who don’t understand foreign languages. Many brilliant shows are available on MHz Choice, such as Twin, Maigret, The Art of Crime, Cherie and more.

5. ESPN+ – For Sports Fanatics

ESPN+ has great sports coverage and its vast sports library covers sports from all around the world. ESPN+ is owned by Disney and can be subscribed to for a mere $10 USD, which is comparable to other streaming services. From the US Open to Premier League, MLB, UFC, Wimbledon and many more sporting events.

If you are considering getting ESPN+ and Disney+, we recommend getting the Disney+ bundle which contains ESPN+ and Hulu as well, so you can get the whole package at a great rate.

6. HBO Max – The Reliable Service

HBO Max has undergone a bit of a content overhaul but it still has a great library and upcoming projects make it a very exciting service to have. The latest House of the Dragon has been a global hit and movies and TV shows like Westworld, Dune, Friends, The Big Bang Theory and more are still available on HBO Max.

All in all, it is a reliable streaming service that you can get in combination with Youtube TV and enjoy with your friends and family.

Conclusion

These six US streaming services are sure to keep you entertained for a long time. These streaming platforms are quite popular among the Filipino diaspora for the content variety and accessibility that they offer. So, get your subscription today and maybe even get benefitted by a VPN subscription to access region-restricted content as well.