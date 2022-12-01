Top 7 Things to Do in Lisbon

As international travel restrictions are lifted and tourists resume their global excursions, many people are revisiting their bucket lists to see where they want to go next. One underrated place appearing on more people’s lists is Lisbon, Portugal. In 2019, the city witnessed approximately 4 million tourists visit. After the pandemic, roughly 2 million people visited in 2021, but that number is climbing toward pre-pandemic levels.

About Lisbon

If you haven’t considered visiting Lisbon, you are missing out. Serving as Portugal’s national capital, Lisbon is also its largest city with an estimated 2.7 million people living in its urban area. That makes it the 11th most-populated urban area in the European Union. It is the second-oldest European capital city, trailing only Athens, Greece.

With such a long history, Lisbon has seen many cultures and population groups over the years. Pre-Celtic tribes in the Neolithic period and Romans are among the most prominent inhabitants of ancient times. In the Middle Ages, Samaritans and Muslims occupied the cities at various times. By 1755, Lisbon had become one of the largest European cities before a major earthquake and an ensuing tsunami killed tens of thousands of people throughout the region.

Despite that, much of the cultural and architectural history can still be seen in Lisbon. If you are planning to see it in person, here are the top 7 things to do while in Lisbon.

1. Store Your Luggage

While you may have thought a specific site or experience would top our list, the fact of the matter is that you won’t enjoy any of those places if you are weighed down with extra bags. Depending on when you arrive in town or if you are only staying for a brief amount of time, you might need to eliminate your cumbersome baggage to easily travel around the city. Lisbon luggage storage includes numerous locations throughout the area for as little as $6. This service gives you peace of mind throughout the day because your items are insured for up to $10,000.

2. Kidzania

This indoor theme park is a miniature city that kids of all ages can enjoy. It features an airport, a football stadium, a police station, and a theatre. The attraction offers kids a chance to role play various aspects of these places, such as flying an airplane. In total, Kidzania offers more than 60 professions for kids to practice while they are there.

3. Little Lisbon With Kids Tours

If your kids have a thirst for knowledge, they may enjoy these specially-designed tours. Little Lisbon is one of a few tour companies that give tours focused on kids between the ages of six and 12. You can choose themes and lengths of tours that include the city’s history and food depending on what interests you and your kids the most.

4. Lisbon Zoo

Established in 1884 as the first zoo in Lisbon, this place now has approximately 2,000 animals and over 300 species. These include mountain gorillas, birds, reptiles, and rare black tigers. You can walk around to see the different animals at your own pace, or you can ride a train to see the entire zoo in a shorter time frame.

5. Pavilion of Knowlege

One of Lisbon’s most recent attractions, this science museum opened in 1999. It showcases a number of interactive experiments for kids in the Circus of Science Experience. Another popular exhibit is Fishnaro, which educates visitors about the ocean and its local inhabitants like the sea otter.

6. St. George’s Castle

This castle sits high on a high and is visible from nearly the entire city. Of course, if you can see it from anywhere in the city, that means it also enables you to see the entire city from its vantage point. There is an admission fee, but the stunning views and tremendous photo opportunities will give you much more value in return. You can also wander around some parts of the castle to marvel at this centuries-old structure.

7. Belém Tower

Belém Tower, whose official name is the Tower of St. Vincent, is another centuries-old structure that offers breathtaking views. Located on the bank of the Tagus River, this location became a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1983. There is a small admission fee here as well.

Conclusion

Millions of people have discovered the amazing attractions Lisbon has to offer. From numerous destinations for young families to historic sites that have stood for hundreds of years, Portugal’s capital has something for everyone. Combined with Lisbon luggage storage, this city is an ideal place for either a day trip or a longer stay to set down your bags and explore this beautiful destination on the western edge of Europe.