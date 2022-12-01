How To Achieve Better Quality Of Sleep

Sleep is an essential thing for everyone. The reason is that a good amount of sleep will do wonders for our cells, organs, and tissues of the body so they can work normally. To ensure this happens, you need to maintain the best quality of sleep possible.

What Is A Good Quality Of Sleep?

Adults should sleep for an average of 7-9 hours every night, this might be varied for each individual. Maybe some people are more comfortable with 8 hours of sleep, while some others only need around 6-7 hours, or some maybe need up to 9 hours of sleep to be in a good condition each day.

Here are the signs that you have got a good and optimal quality of night’s sleep:

You don’t need a long time to fall asleep. Usually, it will only take 15-20 minutes after you lie down.

At the very least have 7-8 hours per day regularly.

Wake up feeling refreshed. You’ve recharged, are ready to take on your day, and can work productively throughout the day.

Sleep well, no snoring, restlessness, or other sleep problems that keep you awake in the middle of the night.

How To Improve Sleep Quality

Essential things that you should do in order to improve your sleep quality.

Pay attention to what you put in mouth before bed

Don’t fall asleep when you feel hungry, this can make you fall asleep feeling uncomfortable, and tend to wake up in the middle of the night. This definitely will ruin your rest time!

Don’t eat too close to bedtime as this can cause stomach acid to back up into the esophagus and cause a burning sensation in the chest (heartburn), which disrupts sleep. It is better to eat for 4 hours before going to bed. This keeps your stomach calm during sleep so it won’t disturb your sleep. Also, drinking too much water before bed can make you wake up in the middle of the night wanting to urinate. So, avoid drinking water before going to bed.

You should avoid consuming foods or drinks that contain caffeine, such as coffee, cola, tea, and chocolate, because it can keep you from feeling sleepy all night.

Make sure room is comfortable

You will generally sleep more comfortably in an environment that is comfortable for you to sleep in. A quiet, dark, and cool environment can help you sleep comfortably.

Making your room dark can signal to your brain that it’s time to sleep. Also, make sure you sleep with a comfortable mattress and pillows. Mattresses are usually less comfortable when they have been used for 10 years.

Room temperature can also do so much to improve your sleep quality. Thus, if you notice that your room air conditioner is not blowing cold air, you should have it checked by an ac professional.

Create a habit before going to bed

You can achieve good quality sleep by adopting certain habits before going to bed. This makes it easier for your body to make the transition from your waking period until it’s time to fall asleep. You can do things that relax you before going to bed, such as having a bath, reading a book, and listening to classical music before going to bed.

Create a regular sleep schedule

The next step for maintaining good sleep quality is to go to bed and wake up simultaneously every day. You should also do this even during the weekend or holiday season. Making sure you have a regular sleep schedule can help you get good quality sleep.

Limit nap time

Consider whether you need a nap or not. If you need to stay up late or work the night shift, you definitely will need a nap. However, if the need for sleep is fulfilled with a night’s sleep or if you suffer from a sleep disorder, such as insomnia -you should not avoid taking a nap.

Do regular exercise

Doing regular exercise can improve the quality of your sleep. However, pay attention to your exercise time. If you do strenuous exercise close to bedtime, this may disturb your sleep. The reason is that exercise can stimulate your body to release the stress hormone (cortisol) which can keep your body awake and not sleepy. It’s best to do exercise at night at least 3 hours before your bedtime or even better do it in the morning.

Avoid these…

Avoid using electronic devices before bed, because the blue light produced can interfere with the hormone melatonin, which is responsible for lulling you to sleep. On top of that, you should also avoid stressful activities, such as work or discussing issues that may trigger your emotions.

Physically and psychologically stressful activities can cause your body to release the stress hormone, which keeps your body and mind alert thus not sleepy at all.