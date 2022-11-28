How to enable Find my on iPhone

Find My is an app that lets users track their lost iPhone, iPad, AirPods, Mac, or Apple Watch. Besides that, if your iPhone gets disabled, you can use the Find My app on another iOS device to unlock a disabled iPhone.

The Find My application has become a way to make Apple devices less attractive to steal. Once Find My is enabled on your iPad, iPhone, Mac, or Apple Watch, the device cannot be unlocked without the iCloud password of the original account.

To protect yourself from losing your iPhone, you should definitely enable the Find My feature on your iOS device.

On your iPhone, navigate to Settings. Tap on your account at the top (where it says Apple ID, iCloud, Media & Purchases.) Go to Find My. In the top section, make sure Find My iPhone is enabled.

How to locate a missing iPhone with FindMy

If you have misplaced your iPhone, it’s easy to track it using the Find My application on another iOS device or on iCloud.com.

Launch the Find My app on another iPhone and sign in using your Apple ID and Password. go to the Devices tab. Find the lost device in the list. Once you locate the device in the list, you can play a sound, get directions to its locations, Mark as Lost, or even erase it.

If the device is offline, it’ll receive commands once it comes back online. You should only erase the device if you don’t expect to be able to recover it.

How to unlock a disable iPhone using Find My

If your iPhone is disabled because you’ve forgotten the passcode and now can’t unlock your device, you can use the Find My app to unlock it.

Open the Find My Application on another iPhone and then sign in using your Apple ID and Password. Go to Devices tab Find the disabled iPhone in the list of devices and tap on it. Tap “Erase this device” and then hit Continue to complete the process.

If the iPhone is offline, it’ll receive commands once it comes back online.

Find Missing AirPods with Find My App

You can also use the Find My application to locate missing AirPods. If you have Find My enabled on your iPhone, it will automatically be enabled on your AirPods as well.

If you have misplaced your AirPods, you can use the Find My app to locate them. If your AirPods are out of range of your devices, are out of battery, or are in the case, the Find My app can still help by displaying the time and location where they were last connected.

If you can locate your AirPods on the map, you can trigger them to play a sound. This feature can come in handy if you lose one AirPod in the sofa or in the bed. If you can’t find your AirPods, you’ll be able to easily see their last known location. Next time your AirPods come back online, you will then be able to get them to play a noise.

How to disable the Find My feature on iPhone

You should only disable the Find My iPhone feature when selling a device or sending it off to be repaired by Apple. Apple requires the service to be disabled before generating a return code.

Follow the steps below to disable Find My iPhone:

Navigate to Settings > Choose your profile at the top of the screen. Scroll down and tap Find My. Turn Off the switch next to Find My iPhone. Follow the instructions to authenticate the request using your iCloud password.

Again, just to reiterate, the only two times you should disable the Find My iPhone feature is when you are selling a device or at the request of Apple Support prior to sending a device in for repair.