Ah, the holidays. The most wonderful yet stressful time of the new, especially if you’ve got a new baby to love and care for! Along with the holidays, though, comes something very useful: Black Friday deals. With so many things going on sale at once, this is actually a perfect time to get stocked up on all of your baby needs. I know how overwhelmed you may be, so this should help take the guesswork out of the process. From diapers to wipes to cute little outfits and more, I’ll be sharing with you 6 of my favorite early Black Friday deals for 2022!

1. BabyCozy Bouncy Soft Diapers : If you’re looking for the world’s cushiest diaper for your little one, look no further. These diapers are breathable, soft, and flexible, making them perfect for your baby’s delicate skin. The cocoon pattern on the inner layer means minimal friction against your bay’s skin, and with no chemicals in the material, you can rest assured that they are safe. This early Black Friday deal is for 40% off, and it’s live from November 7th – December 4th.

Image source: BabyCozy

Nanit Travel Pack (Pro Camera sold separately): With the holidays being filled with traveling, having a mobile sleepmonitor system will be absolutely life-changing. Included in the pack are a portable Flex Stand and a spot to store your Pro Camera when you’re on the go. As long as you have secure Wi-Fi, you can keep a 130-degree view of your little nugget while you take a break! While the Pro Camera is sold separately, part of the early Black Friday deal is “buy two items, get 20% off” with code SAVE20, on top of the 20% off with code GIFTOFSLEEP. This deal runs through December 25th.

3. BabyCozy Coconut Nourish Wipes: Want to skip a step when it comes to changing diapers? These wipes will cleanand nourish your baby’s tushy, saving you the need to use rash cream. Less time spent on diaper changing means more time for snuggles! Between October 26th and November 30th, you can get 30% off these plant-powered and eco-friendly wipes .

Image source: BabyCozy

Guava Family Roam Crossover Stroller: This multi-usestroller can go on jogs, run errands, and look stylish all in one! When folded down, it’s smaller than most other jogging strollers, making it easy to store and carry. The best part? The wheels all move independently of each other, making this a great all-terrain stroller! Running until November 24th, you can save $200 on this perfectly designed stroller. Girlfriend Collective May Crossover Nursing Bra: If you’re looking for a classic crossoverbra that will be good for your changing cup size through pregnancy and nursing, but that also is environmentally friendly, then this is the one for you. Made from 83% recycled nylon, this super stretchy and comfy nursing bra will keep you supported and make it easy to nurse. It’s free of harmful substances and keeps plastics out of the ocean! This deal is going fast, so catch it quick! You can get 35% off sitewide, plus additional deals on sale items. Yana Sleep 360 Body Pillow: Pregnancy and postpartum can mean difficult sleep, especially after baby is born and you’re getting less sleep overall. This giant body pillow is filled with cooling gel, making it the most comfortable thing to cocoon yourself in for extra support whenever you get a moment to rest. The pillow’s material is free from harmful substances, and it has a removable cover for easy washing. You can even tie and store this pillow when not in use as a cute decorative knot! This early Black Friday deal will get you 15% off sitewide with code THEBUMP, and it lasts all of this month and next!

I hope you’ve found this list helpful and that you’ve snagged a few of these deals for yourself! Take full advantage of us doing the legwork on this early Black Friday deal search and try to keep a few things in mind: Taking care of your baby is important, but you should also remember to get a little something for yourself this Black Friday. Mommy self-care is important, too. Happy shopping and happy holidays!