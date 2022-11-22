Mazda CX-50 Meridian Edition adds Off-Road Appeal

Bringing home a shiny new and stylish crossover is a statement in itself for an average American household. Riding on the crossover trend, Mazda introduces yet another crossover to its lineup. Dubbed the CX-50, this incredibly sneaky and capable crossover is a worthy alternative to the familiar Mazda CX-5. And it is an all-new entry for 2023 MY. Mazda CX-50 has a rugged appeal compared to the soft and gentle styling of the CX-5.

To enhance the CX-50’s macho looks, Mazda also introduced a brand-new Meridian Edition package. From the snapshots that Mazda revealed to us when it first disclosed the 2023 CX-50, the 2023 Mazda CX-50 Meridian Edition looks strikingly close to it. Turns out, it is true. The Meridian Edition includes all sorts of off-road accessories and unique styling cues to distinguish itself from the rest of the lineup. Tune into this article as we showcase all the gimmicks and fads that Mazda offers with its CX-50 Meridian package.

Rugged looks of the 2023 Mazda CX-50 Meridian Edition

The new Meridian Edition is an aesthetic as well as a mechanical upgrade to the existing CX-50 crossover. And this package is exclusive to the CX-50 Turbo variant. It sports the same powertrain as the Turbo variant- a 256hp 2.5-liter turbo inline-4 paired to a 6-speed automatic transmission, and power is sent to all the wheels with the i-ACTIV AWD system. A variety of driving modes and a G-Vectoring Control Plus system make a ride in the woods even more enjoyable with the Mazda CX-50 Meridian Turbo. Traction and handling dynamics are adjusted every second so that the driver feels a natural bond between him/her and the road.

The package adds some delectable exterior upgrades for spectators to fall in awe with, like crossbars, a roof platform, splash guards, and more. It also sports new wheels and tires and a multitude of aesthetic upgrades to the body like a different headlight surround, rocker panels, and a graphic on the hood. And wheel design is undoubtedly the most significant upgrade compared to the base 2023 Mazda CX-50. This crossover rides on a set of 18-inch black wheels and 225/60 Falken all-terrain tires. With this brute set of wheels, the CX-50 Meridian should easily be able to conquer dirt, mud, snow, and so on.

Vivid colors of the 2023 Mazda CX-50 Meridian Edition

Mazda offers you 2 distinct colors to customize your CX-50 Meridian– Zircon Sand or Polymetal Gray metallic paint. Both of these colors blend in well with the rugged landscape that the CX-50 Meridian aims to trounce upon. The interior also bears a similar macho appeal covered in Terracotta brown leather. The cabin looks very upscale compared to the rugged exterior styling. And the large square dashboard vents ensure that the CX-50 retains its truck-ish vibe without dropping out on premium feels.

Regarding interior space, the CX-50 Meridian retains the same interior dimensions as the base CX-50. The front seats offer generous headroom and legroom. The rear seats are equally spacious as well so that the passengers don’t end up with a sore back after a day in the dirt. The thoughtful design opens up a lot of cargo space in different areas, including the roof, doors, and cargo floor. The driver can easily access every nook and corner to store his/her equipment and gear for outdoor activities. Mazda also offers a line of extra cargo accessories including cargo blocks, liners, and mats.

Cutting-edge technology inside the 2023 Mazda CX-50 Meridian Edition

While the 2023 Mazda CX-50 Meridian Edition has definitely got a muscular vibe to it, on the technology front, it has a futuristic appeal. You can even go on to say that the CX-50 is a tech haven, as it is seamlessly connected to wireless Apple CarPlay and Mazda’s Connected Services through its touchscreen infotainment. In-car WiFi comes standard, so you stay connected to the Internet all the time. Moreover, a Bose audio system appeals to your music needs, while a wireless charging pad charges your smartphone without any fuss

How much will it cost to bring a 2023 Mazda CX-50 Meridian Edition home?

2023 Mazda CX-50 base comes with a starting price tag of $27,550. Except for the addition of the Meridian Edition to the lineup, the 2023 Mazda CX-50 remains unchanged. However, inflation drove the base price of all models in the lineup by $750. To avail the Meridian Edition, the customer has to shell out $41,225, which includes destination charges as well. Mazda also offers the Apex package exclusively for the Meridian Turbo for another $1235. This package adds roof-rack crossbars, a roof platform, splash guards, and a different hood graphic to make the CX-50 look more daunting. Combining all costs, a fully-equipped 2023 Mazda CX-50 Meridian Edition Turbo will cost $42,460 (destination charges and taxes included).

Those who don’t want to go all out for the Meridian Edition can spend one level less, by opting for the $1899 Meridian Choice pack. In contrast to the Meridian Edition, that’s available just for the Turbo trim, the Meridian Choice package is available for all CX-50 variants. This package adds almost all the equipment that the Meridian Edition comes with except for the stylish set of tires and wheels. A small aesthetic downgrade doesn’t matter, as the customer can enjoy the Meridian appeal with this dealer-installed accessories package.