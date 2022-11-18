A Perfect Detailed Guide for Recovering Lost Pictures in their Original Quality

Capturing your precious memories in the form of pictures and then losing those photos without any particular reason can surely take a toll on you. No matter how careful you can be, there’s always a chance of data loss, raising the need for a reliable data recovery tool. In this article, we will discuss Wondershare Recoverit, an advanced tool that helps its users to restore their precious photos in only a few steps.

Part 1: Main Reasons That Can Cause Photo Loss in our Daily Life

Before moving forward with the solution for recovering lost photos with a photo recovery app, you must be aware of the reasons which lead to data loss. Many factors can be behind photo loss which we’re going to discuss:

Virus Attack: Viruses and malware can harm your photo files severely. These viruses usually enter the computer system through pop-up ads and links that appear while browsing the internet.

Human Error: While getting rid of junk files from computer storage, we sometimes tend to delete important files as well. Mistakenly deleting files is one of the common reasons for data loss.

System Failure: If your computer shutdown while you are transferring or dealing with unsaved photos or other files, it can result in data loss. Which requires a need for data recovery software.

Wrong Formatting: Converting a photo file in some wrong format that your computer does not support can make the file inaccessible or damaged.

Part 2: How to Recover your Forever Lost Photos in Original Quality

Have you recently become a victim of photo loss? If yes, you must go for the Wondershare Recoverit tool, which makes photo recovery simple and quick. The eye-catching and smart interface makes this tool easy to navigate, even for beginners. It helps in restoring deleted or lost photo, video, and audio files regardless of the device they are from. Recoverit can restore your lost photos in many scenarios discussed earlier, like accidental deletion, human error, and virus attacks.

Gone are the days when recovering lost data used to be a hassle, thanks to tools like Recoverit that ease the method of data recovery in just a few steps and clicks. Cool, right? It offers 1000+ file formats, NTFS, FAT, HFS+, and APFS, for the ease of its users, so they recover their data on the go. Moreover, this photo recovery app offers valuable features such as preview and batch recovery of photos at once to enhance productivity. So now you know what tool to choose if you ever need to recover your lost photos without lowering the original quality.

Part 3: Instructions to Follow to Recover Lost Photos Efficiently

Are you worried about your lost photos because the client deadline is near? Let’s look at the steps of recovering your lost photos with Wondershare Recoverit:

Step 1: Launch and Choose the Location

Launch Wondershare Recoverit on your computer. Now from the default interface, click “Hard Drives and Locations” on the left bar. Then either select hard disk from under the “Hard Disk Drives” section or Desktop under the “Quick Access” section. You can also select a specific folder if you know the exact location of your photos.

Step 2: Start Scanning the Location

Now click the “Start” button to scan your selected location. Now scanning will start, and you’ll be able to see the live result of scanning on the interface. Recoverit also allows you to filter the results to find the exact file precisely.

Step 3: Preview and Save Recovered Photos

Once the scanning is done, you can check the photos with the “Preview” feature. After previewing, you can save the photos with the “Recover” button.

Part 4: What are the Benefits of Using Our Recommended Photo Recovery Tool

Wondershare Recoverit offers a 95% of recovery rate, which is likely one of the impressive factors that make it one of the well-known tools. This tool has been awarded 35 patents for its advanced technology and style, which smooths out photo recovery. Unlike other data recovery tools, Recoverit performs a Quick and Deep Scan to give you efficient results in a couple of minutes. Moreover, it lowers memory consumption to 66% to provide better performance to its users.

Part 5: Other Functions of the Recommended Photo Recovery Tool

Advance Video Recovery: This tool offers an advanced video recovery feature to restore your damaged or unplayable videos. You can restore your Ultra HD, 4K, and 8K Videos without fuss.

This tool offers an advanced video recovery feature to restore your damaged or unplayable videos. You can restore your Ultra HD, 4K, and 8K Videos without fuss. Corrupted Video Repair: You can easily repair your corrupted or broken video on the go with the corrupted video repair feature. Wondershare Recoverit offers two modes, Quick and Advanced, as per the severity of the corruption.

Conclusion

Photo loss is one of the common issues that can be stressful, especially if those photos are essential to you. Wondershare Recoverit is an advanced data recovery tool that lets you recover your lost photos in their original quality in a few clicks. Its smart interface makes the restoration process straightforward, which even an amateur can easily navigate. With a 95% of success rate, Recoverit is surely one of the best tools on the web right now.