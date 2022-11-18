Best Video Converter for Windows and Mac to Convert Video to Audio in 2022

Are you searching for a competent video-to-audio converter for your computer? In today’s tech-oriented world, anything is possible with the right tools. You can convert your multimedia files’ formats and use them for other purposes. Isn’t it great?

Wondering where to find such a tool? Although various video-to-text converter or audio converters are available in the market, it is hard to find one to your liking. Keep reading to discover the best video-to-audio converter software – Wondershare UniConverter. You will not be disappointed with the conversion results.

Part 1: What are the Reasons to Convert Video to Audio?

Are you thinking of converting your video files to an audio format? Here is a list of plausible scenarios where it might be a good idea to use an audio converter:

Extracting Music: Looking for a song played in a specific part of a movie or season? Converting videos to audio files is a good way of obtaining high-quality music for free.

Looking for a song played in a specific part of a movie or season? Converting videos to audio files is a good way of obtaining high-quality music for free. Saving Space: Are you tired of storing large video files on your device? An easy way to resolve the issue is via a video converter . Audio files take up much less storage space than videos. So, you can save songs, lectures, and other videos on your phone with ease.

Are you tired of storing large video files on your device? An easy way to resolve the issue is via a . Audio files take up much less storage space than videos. So, you can save songs, lectures, and other videos on your phone with ease. Gathering Audio Effects: Want to enjoy a specific sound effect from a movie for ringtones or pranks? You can use a competent video-to-audio converter to extract sound effects from a video. The audio effects can later be used for a variety of purposes.

Want to enjoy a specific sound effect from a movie for ringtones or pranks? You can use a competent to extract sound effects from a video. The audio effects can later be used for a variety of purposes. Listening for Long Hours: Are you a big fan of podcasts? Or do you like listening to interviews or long speeches? Did your instructor provide you with a long video lecture? In any case, it is much more convenient to convert video files to audio format.

Part 2: Best Video Converter with 1000+ Formats Support

Are you searching for the best video converter for your computer? The most convenient solution lies in Wondershare UniConverter. This is an all-in-one video toolbox containing everything you might need for your videos. From editing videos to converting them and much more, it can do it all. This is genuinely great!

Hoping for a quick video-to-audio conversion? UniConverter offers a powerful Wondershare video converter for that. You can convert multiple videos to audio format through it. This tool supports a wide range of file formats, and its user-friendly interface is easy to operate, even for novice users.

Use this link to download Wondershare UniConverter, a complete video toolbox for all your editing needs.

Part 3: What are the Steps to Convert a Video to Audio in High Quality?

Are you wondering how to convert video to audio format? Use the following step-by-step guide to convert your videos to audio using this tool:

Step 1: Import the Videos

Install and launch UniConverter on your computer. From the main interface, choose the “Converter” option. Now use the “Add Files” icon and import the videos you wish to convert. You can also drag and drop the video to the UniConverter interface that you want to convert.

Step 2: Select Audio Format

Go to the “Output Format” option at the bottom. In the proceeding window, go to the “Audio” tab. You can now choose an audio file format and the preferred quality of the output file.

Step 3: Convert Video to Audio

Now select a location where you wish to save the files. Next, hit “Convert” to begin the process. If you want to use the batch conversion feature, click “Start All.” You can see your converted files in the “Finished” tab.

Part 4: Why Should You Use Our Recommended Video Converter?

Still wondering what makes Wondershare UniConverter the best? There are several reasons why this Wondershare video converter stands apart. The tool supports various audio and video formats, including 4K and 8K videos. It offers powerful lossless conversions with state-of-the-art technology.

Looking for high-speed file conversions? UniConverter offers speedy conversions with GPU acceleration. This video converter also provides specific formats for social media platforms. This will help you save time because you will not have to look for the required dimensions on the internet.

Part 5: Other Main Features of the Discussed Video Converter

Subtitle Editor: Do you wish to add subtitles to your videos? UniConverter offers a useful Subtitle Editor in this regard. You can create, add, and generate subtitles automatically to videos in one go.

Do you wish to add subtitles to your videos? UniConverter offers a useful Subtitle Editor in this regard. You can create, add, and generate subtitles automatically to videos in one go. Noise Remover: The AI-powered tool removes background sounds from your media files. Sounds such as static, echoes, humming, and wind are now a thing of the past.

The AI-powered tool removes background sounds from your media files. Sounds such as static, echoes, humming, and wind are now a thing of the past. Voice Changer: The Voice Changer feature offers dynamic voice effects for different occasions. You can turn your voice into a baby, a robot, or more.

The Voice Changer feature offers dynamic voice effects for different occasions. You can turn your voice into a baby, a robot, or more. Voice Remover: Looking for an easy way to remove the voice from media files? This vocal remover tool can be handy for karaoke nights, learning instruments, and more.

Conclusion

Converting your video to audio format can be useful in various scenarios. Wondershare UniConverter is one of the best video-to-audio converter tools available. With easy navigation and a powerful toolset, UniConverter can easily convert videos to audio files. Even for other video-related functions, such as removing noise and adding subtitles, it is the best choice.