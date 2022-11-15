Law Advice: Everything You Need To Know About Wrongful Death Claims

If someone you love has died because of the negligence or wrongful act of another person, you may be able to file a wrongful death claim. This legal action allows the deceased’s loved ones to seek compensation for their loss. You will need to show that the defendant was negligent to be successful in a wrongful death claim. You also need to establish that the defendant’s actions directly led to the death of your loved one. This blog post discusses all there is to know about wrongful death claims.

File a claim immediately

You may be unaware that you can file a claim immediately after the death of your loved one. In most cases, the validity of a wrongful death lawsuit is 2 years after the date of the death, which means that you only have this time frame to pursue damages. This is known as the statute of limitations. It is important to note that this time limit may differ in some states, so it is essential to check with an attorney in your state to see the time limit. They will be able to guide you in pursuing a case.

Proving negligence

You must establish that the defendant was negligent for a chance to win a wrongful death claim. This means you must show that they did not act the way a reasonable person would have when in the same situation. For example, if the defendant were driving recklessly and caused a car accident that resulted in the death of your loved one, you would need to show that their actions were not reasonable.

You will also need to show that the defendant’s negligence directly led to the death of your loved one. This means that you will need to have evidence to back up your claim. This could include medical records, eyewitness testimony, or video footage of the incident. For instance, medical records may reveal that your loved one died due to the injuries they sustained in the car accident. Eyewitness testimony may help establish that the defendant was driving recklessly. Video footage may show the car accident as it happened.

Compensation

If you are successful in your wrongful death claim, you may be awarded compensatory damages meant to compensate you for your loss and put you in the position you would have been in if your loved one had not died. Compensatory damages can be awarded for things like funeral and burial expenses, loss of earnings, and loss of companionship. In some cases, you may also be awarded punitive damages meant to penalize the defendant for the results of their actions. These are only awarded in cases wherein the defendant’s actions were particularly egregious. For example, if the defendant was driving under alcohol at the time of the accident, they may be ordered to pay punitive damages.

Wrongful death claims can be complex and challenging to win. However, if you have lost a loved one, you may be entitled to compensation. An experienced attorney can help you navigate the legal process and fight for the compensation you deserve. Rest assured that with some research and the help of a wrongful death attorney, you have a chance to win your case.