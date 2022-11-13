How to Find People on Social Media    

It’s not hard to find someone on social media if you know how to look. It can be done in seconds with the right tools, even if you don’t have much to go on.

You want to track someone down on a social network but don’t want to spend hours? This guide will explain how to find anyone on social media.

But first, why would you want to?

There can be many reasons. Sometimes teens create secret accounts to post content their parents might not approve of. Children can use their social media for gaming behind their parents’ backs. Then, there are the adults that use social media for less than noble purposes, such as cheating or identity theft.

Catfish mislead people into believing they are someone else and create fake online connections and relationships. Users of social media can change their names or use nicknames in past or current romantic relationships, which can make an account harder to find. However, you can use special search tools to find anyone. If you have proof that a person is a catfish, you can report them to the authorities. All you need to know is how to discover hidden profiles on social media.

The most efficient way to find people on social media

You can find someone on all social networks at the same time through a reverse phone search using a free people finder. The best tools have advanced reverse search engines. Simply enter the person’s phone number into the search bar and click on or press “search.” The engine will retrieve all of the social media accounts registered to them.

It’s possible to use a dedicated people finder to perform reverse phone searches. Add the number of the person to your address book and then link the contact list to Snapchat, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other similar apps. When you do this, you can see if your search target has a profile associated with their phone number.

If you don’t have their number, you’ll be glad to know there are other ways to find people. Some of them can be just as fast and effective.

Search by name

Obviously, you’ve thought of this. Start by searching for their full name if you know it. If you don’t know it or don’t find anything, you can look by nicknames and abbreviations, like Gill instead of Gillian or Sam instead of Samuel. For married women, you can search for the married name as well as the maiden name. Many married women go by their maiden names on social media, so you might get lucky there.

Another way to find hidden social media is by a reverse name search. To perform this search, you need a bit more information to go on. It is very effective, but it takes the longest of all searches discussed in this guide.

Search by email address

Another way to find someone’s social media is by a reverse email search. This is a powerful tool for finding people online because everyone has an email. You perform it the same way as a reverse phone search. Just enter the email address of the person you want to discover on social media into a traditional or, better yet, a people search engine for quick results.

Search for people on social media through their friends

Do you know any of their friends’ or family members’ names? Then search those as well. If you find a user they know, check that person’s list of friends or followers for anyone who has the name, nickname, or photo of your search target.

Search every social network

Explore every platform you can think of. Even someone without an account on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram might use a social site like Meetup or a professional network like LinkedIn.

Search by job position

If you know where they work, find the organization’s website and check if any related profiles appear. They might have forgotten to update their account, so you can search for their last known employer as well.

Search by image

If you have a picture of them, you can do a reverse photo search using Google Images. Many people use the same picture on all their social media. To get exact matches, remove any extra icons or words from the picture.