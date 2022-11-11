Why is Sermorelin Preferred Over Growth Hormone?

Strengthening the Heart with Sermorelin

Although a heart attack may be fatal in the short term, it can have far-reaching consequences for a person’s quality of life in the long run. There are consequences such as heart failure, cardiac conduction irregularities (arrhythmias), impaired exercise capacity, discomfort, and more. Some issues arise from cardiac remodeling after myocyte injury (heart muscle cells). Scarring occurs not just at the site of injury but also nearby, undamaged parts of the heart due to remodeling caused by a heart attack. Studies have revealed that stopping this remodeling from occurring considerably improves outcomes both shortly after a heart attack and in the long run.

According to research conducted on pigs in 2016, Sermorelin treatment may effectively mitigate post-infarct remodeling. According to the findings, Sermorelin may have the following advantages:

Cardiac cell death is slowed down

Increases the rate at which essential extracellular matrix components are produced

Boosts new blood vessel formation in injured areas and decreases the generation of inflammation-inducing chemicals.

Some of the clinical benefits of Sermorelin are improved diastolic function, more minor scars, and new blood vessel formation. More studies are being conducted to see whether Sermorelin may help with other types of cardiac disease, including heart failure and valve abnormalities.

Connection Between Sermorelin and Epilepsy

The neurotransmitter gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) inhibits nerve impulse transmission in the spinal cord and lowers the nervous system’s electrical excitability. There are a variety of anti-seizure medications on the market, and they all operate in one of two ways: either by boosting GABA levels in the central nervous system or binding to GABA receptors and imitating their effects. To determine the impact of GHRH analogs like Sermorelin on seizure activity, it was recently provided to epileptic mice in research. By stimulating GABA receptors, it has been shown that GHRH analogs may effectively prevent seizures. This is a recent discovery and a hotspot for investigation, as current seizure medications, despite being effective, have several undesirable side effects that limit their clinical utility.

An Overview of Sermorelin and Sleep

Orexin, a powerful neurochemical generated by specific neurons in the brain, is thought to control sleep cycles. It’s also generally accepted that development and repair, a process closely linked to growth hormone release, occur predominantly during sleep. According to studies conducted on rainbow trout, this is not coincident since the GHRH axis is essential for healthy orexin secretion and function. Studies also show that orexin secretion may be stimulated by exogenous injection of Sermorelin or another GHRH agonist. Sermorelin’s potential uses in treating sleep problems are the subject of current studies.

Most Prefer Sermorelin Over Growth Hormone

As a derivative of the hormone that stimulates the production of growth hormone (GH), Sermorelin has the same effects as GH, including promoting muscle growth, bone development, and fat loss. The outcomes are the same, but the side effects are not. If you want to enhance the body’s growth hormone levels in your subjects, Sermorelin is the way to go rather than injecting it with the hormone via a needle. This is primarily because Sermorelin is regulated by physiological feedback systems that work to avoid the usual side effects of GH treatment. Overdosing, incorrect dosage, and unwanted side effects, including swelling, joint discomfort, and disruption of normal physiology, are all issues.

Another advantage of Sermorelin is that it does not cause tachyphylaxis, the phenomenon in which the body develops a tolerance to a substance and takes increasingly large dosages to obtain the same benefits. In extreme situations of tachyphylaxis, regaining the desired effects of medicine may need a substance vacation (i.e., temporary abstinence from the medication in question). Both animal research and long-term therapeutic usage of Sermorelin suggest that the peptide elicits a distinct physiologic response in subjects. When Sermorelin is given, the body does not decrease the creation of GHRH receptors as one would expect but rather enhances it. This process prevents any change in Sermorelin's effects, guarantees that tachyphylaxis does not develop significantly, and eliminates the need for dosage escalation in most cases.