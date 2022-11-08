Rare Carat America’s Number #1 Ring Marketplace

Diamonds are considered to be one of the most beautiful and expensive stones in the world today, there are a lot of companies that sell both natural and man-made diamonds but there is a company particularly stands out above the rest the Rare Carat wherein that pride itself as America’s number #1 Ring Marketplace. It is one of the most trusted companies when it comes to diamonds, they offer a wide selection of diamonds both natural and laboratory grown diamonds. With years of experience when it comes to handling diamonds, clients can be assured that they are only selling the best of the best in terms of diamonds. They are equipped with the latest technology and well-trained staff that will surely assist their clients when purchasing diamonds for their friends and loved ones, the company is particularly known for it is their lab-grown diamonds. Lab-grown diamonds have the exact chemical and physical properties of a natural diamond its just that it is grown in a laboratory instead of the soil itself.

Almost every jewellery store in the world has a lab-grown diamond on their shelves since it is more available than natural ones, the grading of these kinds of diamonds is almost identical since they share the same properties such as the carat, clarity, color, and cut. Gemologists sometimes cannot even tell the difference between natural and lab-grown diamonds due to the advancement of technology in terms of growing diamonds. But not every jewellery store will tell its clients what is natural and what is lab-grown which is why it is important to have certain knowledge when it comes to lab-grown diamonds since the average cost of lab-grown diamonds are lesser, unlike natural diamonds which are far more expensive. Since they are far less expensive they can be brought as lab diamond wholesale. Lab-grown is not considered to be fake or imitations because they are still stoned its just that they have been grown in a lab with the assistance of technology at a much faster rate, unlike natural diamonds that take hundreds of years before being able to achieve their beautiful shape and design.

Lab diamonds vs real diamonds both of them have almost no significant differences except when it comes to pricing but in the stores of Rare Carat, they made sure that their clients will be particularly informed on what kind of diamonds are they purchasing for instance if the client wants a diamond there friendly staff will inform that they have both natural and lab-grown diamonds while carefully explaining to these clients difference between the two stones, they want to be honest with their clients because they will be spending their hard-earned money which is why Rare Carat wants to established between them and their clients. They even offer a free appraisal and diagnostic checking of diamonds for no extra charge which is why they had earned a lot of positive reviews on Google and Trustpilot over the years of being in the industry. As per their other services they also offer customization of diamonds for rings which is their best selling point both in their retail stores and in the E-commerce platform.

Aside from the rings, they also have pendants, necklaces, and bracelets that can have diamond designs, whether natural or lab-grown diamond designs which makes them very consumer friendly. Their e-commerce platform is also a great place to search and buy diamonds because clients can now easily customize their designs such as the cut and carat weight without being overcharged extensively in the process. They can be contacted on their website plus future clients can have a chance to learn about lab-grown and natural diamonds that are posted on their website for reference for potential clients, they even have a short quiz which can be very entertaining and informative at the same time. All of their diamond displays are on their websites with testimonials from highly respectable appraisers and gemologists around the world, to make sure that their prospective clients will be only getting the best diamonds relieving them of the hassle and stress of picking the right diamond for their loved ones.

Overall Rare Carat is the best and most trusted store when it comes to diamonds they have a great experience, and well-trained staff, and they make sure that their clients will always have that 100% satisfaction when they are buying diamonds.