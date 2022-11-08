9 B2B Lead Generation Tactics You Haven’t Tried Yet

B2B (or business-to-business) is a business model that involves companies creating, developing, and then selling products to other businesses and organizations. It is a model that has become a lot more popular recently, thanks to the internet. Starting such a business has never been easier.

If you are the owner of a B2B company, then it is vital that you generate as many leads as possible. The more leads that you generate, the more profitable your company will become (don’t forget to work on converting these leads).

This post will explore this topic in more detail, offering ten lead-generation tactics that you haven’t tried yet.

SEO Marketing

SEO stands for search engine optimization. It is a form of marketing that involves manipulating the algorithm of major search engines, in order to rank your website higher than your competitor’s websites. It is without a doubt the web’s most effective marketing strategy and this list’s most effective lead-generation tactic. Such services can be particularly useful for localized businesses. That said, you can find SEO services for local businesses and also international ones. To find an SEO service, conduct extensive online research, read reviews, and even consider asking for recommendations. However, you don’t have to hire an SEO agency if you don’t want to. You can go ahead and manage your site’s SEO yourself, though it can be a lot of work.

If you are going to go ahead and manage it yourself, make sure to use keywords in the right places, regularly delete zombie pages, add text to infographics and videos, and update old pages with new content. You can hire a content writer who specializes in SEO to help you with the creation of content.

Creating Content

Content isn’t just useful for search engine optimization, though. You can also use content to generate leads in ways unrelated to SEO. Publishing regular content can help you to increase your site’s reach and exposure. It can also help you with converting leads, once you have generated them. However, you won’t be able to generate or convert leads if your content isn’t written well. If you aren’t a naturally talented writer, then again, consider hiring a content writer.

The content you produce needs to be valuable. It must educate and even entertain your site’s target audience. If your content doesn’t do these things, then visitors to your site won’t stick around for long.

But how are you supposed to use content to generate leads, you might be asking yourself? Simple, you need to publish your content in places where your target audience is likely to find it.

One highly effective place to publish content is Quora, a website that allows people to ask strangers questions. You can find the area of the site that deals with questions relative to your niche and begin answering them. At the end of each question, you can post a little bit of information about your business. Also, you can post content on other people’s blogs as a guest writer. Guest posts can be a highly effective way of generating leads.

Targeted Advertisements

Targeted advertisements can be a good way of generating leads for your business. You can use LinkedIn, a professional networking platform, to accumulate data about companies and industries. Then, when you have this data, you can begin running ads on the platform, targeting people with specific titles, who work in industries relative to your own. You can employ a professional marketing agency to do all of this for you if it sounds confusing. Considering the cost of living crisis at the moment, though, doing it yourself could be a good way to save money.

Email Marketing

It’s important to preface this section with the following information: You won’t be able to send people targeted emails unless you already have their contact information. In other words, you are not legally allowed to send unsolicited emails to businesses, marketing your products. If you already have a large number of businesses on your email list, though, then you can begin sending them targeted, personalized emails, and marketing your products and services. One of the best ways to get people to sign up for your email list is to offer them something in return, like a discount code.

Social Media

Social media, surprisingly, can also be a great place to find leads. Many businesses discount social media, wrongly assuming that it’s only good for reaching out to one’s target audience if they are consumers. B2B companies can also use it, though. The most effective social media campaigns are FOMO ones, short for ‘fear of missing out.’ Advertising products, discounts, or services, and then mentioning that there is a time limit to how long they are available can encourage marketers and business people to approach you.

Video Campaigns

A lot of businesses use video campaigns, mainly because they are very effective. However, in order to launch a successful video campaign you already need an existing audience, so you have people to market it to. You can also market your video campaigns to people on LinkedIn. YouTube is also a good place since now you can put your advertisements on other people’s videos. The kinds of video content you should consider producing include question-and-answer sessions, how-to guides, special guests, events, and product launches.

PPC Marketing

If you know who your target audience is, then PPC (pay-per-click) marketing is something that’s worth considering. PPC, like SEO, falls under the SEM (search engine marketing) umbrella. Therefore, organizations that offer SEM services will be able to help you with PPC and SEO. Unfortunately, though, a lot of people use ad-blockers nowadays. Because of this, PPC marketing is becoming a lot less effective. If you are on a budget and are trying to generate leads, then there are other more effective strategies listed here for you to consider. PPC is only worth trying out if you have already got other marketing solutions in place.

Social Shares

Just because social media isn’t always the best place to directly market products and services, that doesn’t mean that you can’t indirectly market your business there. Social shares can help you to increase your business’s exposure. If you begin creating content relative to your niche and then sharing it, you can make your content go viral. Doing this is not easy, but when you know what you are doing it is very effective. When your content goes viral, your target audience will end up seeing it. Then, they will hopefully click through to your website. If you have the right measures in place, then once they click through to your site, you will hopefully be able to convert them into customers.

Getting Backlinks

Backlinks are usually a component of much broader SEO efforts. You can use them alone, though. A backlink is when your website’s link is posted on somebody else’s site. Usually, it is posted in written content. However, you can also get backlinks featured in directories and indexes, detailing all businesses in your industry. If you want to make use of backlinks, though, it is best to employ an SEO agency to do it for you, since it can be a lot of work.

Generating leads for a B2B business can be challenging. If you are the owner of one, then the advice set out here will no doubt help you to begin generating them. However, you need to put as much effort into converting leads as you do to generate them. If you can’t convert them, then there is no real point in having them to begin with.