AWS Certifications: Path, Exams, and Cost in 2022

AWS certifications dumps are one of the most demanded skills in the cloud industry. They validates an individual’s ability to effectively operate and manage AWS services. AWS certifications are divided into three levels: foundational, associate, and professional. There are also several specialty certifications. In this blog post, we will explore the paths, exams, and cost for each certification level in 2022.

Overview of AWS Certifications

There are four main AWS certifications:

-AWS Certified Solutions Architect

-AWS Certified SysOps Administrator

-AWS Certified Developer

-AWS Certified DevOps Engineer

Each of these certifications has different exams and costs associated with them. The Solutions Architect certification is the most popular of the bunch, and is geared towards those who want to design and implement AWS solutions. The SysOps Administrator certification is geared towards those who want to manage and operate AWS systems, while the Developer certification is geared towards those who want to develop applications on AWS. Finally, the DevOps Engineer certification is geared towards those who want to automate the process of provisioning, configuring, and managing AWS resources.

Paths to AWS Certification

There are three main paths to AWS certification:

The AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate Level The AWS Certified Developer – Associate Level The AWS Certified SysOps Administrator – Associate Level

AWS certifications are designed to validate an individual’s ability to effectively deploy, operate, and troubleshoot applications on the AWS platform. The Solutions Architect – Associate level certification is focused on validating an individual’s ability to design and deploy scalable, fault-tolerant, and highly available systems on the AWS platform. The Developer – Associate level certification is focused on validating an individual’s ability to develop and maintain applications on the AWS platform. The SysOps Administrator – Associate level certification is focused on validating an individual’s ability to operate and manage applications on the AWS platform.

Exams and Costs

AWS certification exams are not cheap. The cost of the exam itself is $150, and that’s not including the cost of study materials or training. However, AWS certifications can be very valuable for your career, so they may be worth the investment.

There are four main types of AWS certifications: Foundational, Associate, Professional, and Specialist. The cost and difficulty of each exam varies depending on the level of certification.

The Foundational level is the entry-level certification. The exam covers basic AWS knowledge and is designed for those who are just getting started with AWS. The cost of the Foundational level exam is $150.

The Associate level is the next step up from Foundational. There are two Associate level exams: Solutions Architect and Developer. These exams are more difficult than the Foundational level exam, but they show that you have a deeper understanding of AWS. The cost of each Associate level exam is $150.

The Professional level is the highest level of AWS certification. There are two Professional level exams: Solutions Architect and DevOps Engineer. These exams are very difficult, and they demonstrate your expertise in AWS. The cost of each Professional level exam is $300.

The Specialist level is an expert-level certification. There is only one Specialist level exam: Big Data. This exam covers a specific area of AWS knowledge, and it demonstrates your expertise in that area. The cost of the Specialist level Big Data exam

The Future of AWS Certifications

The cloud computing landscape is constantly evolving, and AWS is always introducing new services and features. As a result, the AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate exam is being updated on an ongoing basis to ensure that it remains relevant to the latest AWS offerings. The exam will continue to focus on the core Amazon Web Services (AWS) platform, but will also cover other popular services such as Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), and Amazon DynamoDB.

To prepare for the updated exam, we recommend that you review the content in the existing training courses and practice tests, as well as any new content that becomes available prior to your exam date. In addition, be sure to stay up-to-date on the latest news and announcements from AWS by following us on Twitter (@AWS_Training) and subscribing to our blog (https://aws.amazon.com/blogs/training/).

Conclusion

