Top 5 types of LMS one must know in 2022!

The number of LMSs utilized by businesses to administer online training and distribute instructional materials to staff members has grown to the hundreds. While most of these platforms serve a similar function—namely, facilitating the management and administration of a curriculum for a large and, at times, dispersed workforce—their specific features might differ considerably.

When deciding on a learning management system (LMS), a company must consider its intended method of disseminating educational content to its workforce. Find an LMS like Cornerstone software that meets your company’s requirements by looking at its features. Here is a quick rundown of the various LMS options:

Installed LMS:

This is the standard, old-fashioned method of installing software on your computers. It is deployed on your server on the facilities of organizations. Its setup costs are substantial and require internal IT maintenance. For this purpose, you might also need to manage your own IT team in addition to paying annual LMS installation maintenance fees. In most cases, the license charge is rolled into the initial setup fees, and it is based on the total number of clients. Overall, it is a costly venture.

Free and open source learning management system.

Open-source learning management systems (LMS) are a specific kind of LMS whose source code is freely available to the public. Technically-savvy users can change the system in any way they see fit, including adding or removing features, creating new courses from scratch, and more.

As a result of being freely accessible to the public and highly adaptable, it has achieved immense popularity over the years. There is no hefty up-front cost, and nobody will try to charge you extra for optional software features. The main drawback is that users need to put in a lot of time and effort to personalize this LMS. You are responsible for any upgrades or problem fixes if you have access to the source code. Even making relatively straightforward adjustments to the learning management system without dependable technical support can be daunting for first-time users.

Web-Based Learning Management System:

Information dissemination is now much more streamlined because of the internet. With the development of new technology, web-based LMSs have become commonplace.

Nowadays, more and more people prefer web-based LMSs because they can access their content instantly from any device at any time. The primary advantage of a web-based LMS is that it can be accessed from anywhere with an internet connection and a web browser.

The companies that create LMS software are responsible for its ongoing management, including updates, upgrades, and maintenance. Online learning management systems typically have far lower price tags than other types of LMSs.

Authoring LMS:

It’s important to note that only some LMSs provide course-building capabilities. That is not necessarily a negative aspect. Tools to create custom courses are optional for a learning management system whose primary purpose is to house pre-made training and monitor users.

On the other hand, a course-building LMS is a way to go for digitally-enabled, traditionally-minded education. A course-building LMS, also known as a learning content management system (LCMS), is primarily used to develop, personalize, and store digital learning materials (eLearning content), allowing for the modification of courses for individual learners.

Commercial LMS:

The code behind a commercial LMS is closed-source or proprietary, meaning only the LMS owner can access it. It can be used as a cloud-based SaaS app.

This LMS has a specialized department for assisting customers with deployment, so setting it up is a breeze. Installable commercial LMSs were formerly the norm, but users now lean toward web-based alternatives.

Closed-source LMS:

The users of a closed-source LMS don’t have access to the program’s source code, unlike those of an open-source LMS. Trainers and HR directors often fear adopting this platform because of the license fee required to utilize it. On the plus side, the LMS provider takes care of all the updates, upgrades, and instructional design, so you don’t have to worry about the technical side. When you don’t have to worry about IT, you can put all of your attention on improving the effectiveness of your training and the materials you’re using in your classroom.

Learning Management System (LMS) Integration:

Learning management systems have developed dramatically since the early days of eLearning. One of the most interesting improvements in LMS technology is the system’s capacity to link with other programs, such as your company’s internal calendars, email, and social networks like Facebook, Linkedin, and Twitter.

Talent management systems, which often focus on supporting HR staff functions like recruiting, performance management, and payroll, may also connect closely with other LMS solutions. Depending on your company’s requirements, look for a learning management system that supports this app integration.

Mobile LMS:

Accessible from any mobile device, a mobile learning management system facilitates a variety of microlearning and mobile learning methodologies. Mobile apps enhance education in both formal and informal settings. Many mobile LMSs are AI-driven software that provides learners with various training exercises that gradually grow in difficulty as they advance through the program and can also analyze and evaluate their progress.

Conclusion

Several considerations, such as your department’s budget, the size of your workforce, and the number of design and development resources available, will determine the type of LMS that best suits your demands.

Considering all the possibilities available may feel like an uphill battle. But making a choice that benefits you, your team, and your employer is optimal. In planning your LMS implementation, it’s essential to consider how it will be used in the next year and the next five. Don’t make a decision based only on your current requirements; instead, think about where you want your organization to be in the future. Doing so will save you time, energy, and money.