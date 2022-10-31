Better Rest and Recovery can Improve Job Performance

It is a fact that for most people working life can be challenging at times. As technology improves and drives increasing efficiency there is a resultant demand for employees to work faster and more productively. Whilst this is achievable, for most staff it should be recognized that working at peak performance on a regular basis or for prolonged periods of time can lead to “burnout” if periods of rest and recovery are not a part of the employees’ general lifestyle or encouraged at work. In fact, a recent survey from indeed showed that 52% of employees felt burnt out due to their employment and that this had been made worse by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Thankfully, there is a range of strategies that employees can adopt to maximize their rest, recovery, and comfort during their working lives to ensure that the risk of burnout is minimized, and job performance is improved. This article explains three ways to do this.

Be comfortable at work

If you are comfortable at work, the likelihood of strains and discomfort is minimized and maximum focus can be given to the tasks at hand. There are several ways to ensure that comfort is prioritized in the working environment. Firstly, it is important for staff who work at a computer for extended periods of time to take regular short breaks. Generally, people should take a 5-10 minute break after approximately 50-60 minutes of screen time. This will ensure that the risk of eye strain is minimized, and higher levels of concentration and performance can be achieved throughout the working day. Consider also wearing comfortable clothing at work. This may seem like a simple piece of advice, but it is often overlooked and can lead to a lack of focus if you are not in suitable clothing. Many have found that wearing comfortable clothing, such as women’s loungewear, especially when working from home, can help improve comfort levels and boost performance.

Get regular sleep

All workers will have experienced an exhausting day at work which has been made worse by not having sufficient sleep the night before. It is recognized that most adults should get between seven and nine hours of sleep every night. Getting less than this amount will inevitably lead to fatigue and difficulties in concentration which have a direct impact on working performance. Prolonged periods of inadequate sleep can lead to a higher risk of developing health problems and makes stress more likely. Ensure good rest and sleep by avoiding using electronic devices a few hours before bedtime and consider having a relaxing hot bath before sleep if you are struggling to relax.

Drink more water

Drinking enough water is an important way to allow your body to be in peak condition. Staying hydrated helps to reduce the risk of dehydration, which can severely hamper concentration levels and therefore productivity. Men typically require 3.7 liters of water a day to stay focused and women need around 2.7 liters. It is good practice to have a bottle of water at your desk or near you during the working day and take regular sips. In short, your body needs to be fully hydrated at all times to perform at its best and this simple tip can help improve performance at work.