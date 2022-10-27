Five anxiety management techniques you can do from home

Anxiety is becoming increasingly common. As we deal with life events, world news, and endless tumultuous situations out of our control, is it any wonder? The internet has given us access to a little bit of everything, all of the time, leaving many of us in a permanent state of fight, flight, or freeze.

If you think you could be suffering from anxiety, here are some common symptoms to look out for:

Feeling dizzy

Feeling restless

Aches and pains

Breathing fast or feeling like you can’t breathe

Irregular heartbeat

Sweating or hot flushes

Sleep problems

Feeling extremely worried

Feeling afraid of the future

A sense of dread

Low mood or depression

Feeling tense and unable to relax

Anxiety and its symptoms can be debilitating; unfortunately, they won’t go away overnight. So it’s important if you’re suffering from anxiety to find management techniques that work for you. Read on for five anxiety management techniques that you can do from the comfort of your own home.

Talk to someone

Talking to someone you trust could ease the burden if you’re suffering from anxious thoughts. Having someone listen and show that they are there for you and want to help you can offer a lot of comfort. If you can’t speak with someone close to you, you can try speaking to a professional instead.

Stay Healthy

For everyone, including those with anxiety, it’s important to look after your physical health. A decline in your physical health and ability to look after yourself can lead to heightened symptoms. Try your best to ensure you get enough sleep, exercise regularly, and eat a balanced diet.

Try Medication

Some people find it effective to try a mix of lifestyle changes alongside medication. If you’re curious and think medication might be the right answer for you, you can speak to someone from the comfort of your home. You can access anxiety medication onlineby speaking with a licensed psychiatric prescriber trained in mental health care and prescription management. This will help you decide the best course of action for your needs.

Try Breathing Exercises

Breathing exercises can help to slow down your heart rate, regulate your breathing and help you to feel more in control. You could do this by trying out an online medication app, an online breathwork class, or simply taking a few minutes out of each day to sit quietly and focus on your breathing.

Try Journal

Anxiety can make your worries feel entirely out of your control. Writing your worries down and getting them out of your head can help you to see them more logically. Once you’ve written down your key worries, you can try writing down your thoughts and feelings. Dumping your emotions on paper can feel very therapeutic.

Writing down how you feel when you’re anxious may also help you recognize your triggers and responses. If you can recognize what events trigger your anxiety and the initial feelings you experience, you can begin to spot early warning signs.

If you or someone you know are experiencing symptoms of anxiety or depression, you should encourage them to see a healthcareprovider alongside management techniques.