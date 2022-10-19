How to start investing in cryptocurrency

New investment assets attract massive interest once launched. Investors are now testing cryptocurrency investing to see how profitable they are. Although initially investing in this new asset may be confusing, that need not be so. To help you navigate your way in the market, here are the steps to follow to start investing in cryptocurrency.

Types of Coins In The Market

Satoshi Nakamoto created Bitcoin in 2008. Today, Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins. As of May 2022, the market capitalization is about 577 billion. Bitcoin is the top cryptocurrency in the market though investors trade other currencies too.

Other coins include Altcoins, like Litecoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Ripple. Some of these cryptocurrencies position themselves to serve particular markets. For instance, Etherium caters to smart contract platforms, while Banks use Ripple’s XRP to move funds globally.

Select the Right Broker or Cryptocurrency Exchanges

To begin investing in cryptocurrency, select a broker or crypto Exchanges. See the difference between them below.

Exchanges provide those buying and selling the place to trade cryptocurrencies. At Exchanges, investors pay lower fees. Investors execute trades and see charts showing vital information about coins listed on the Exchange.

Popular Exchanges include Coinbase and Binance, with simple options for buying coins. To lower the cost of buying coins, use their classic trading interface. Confirm that your Exchange or broker accepts fiat currency like USD, Pounds, or Euros.

Don’t sign up with an Exchange that requires you to buy coins using another coin. That would involve buying tokens through other Exchanges before you can trade. Brokers have simple user interfaces for investors linking to Exchanges. Use the fees to decide which one to use. Some Brokers claim they do not charge a fee and others charge high fees.

Again, confirm whether the Brokers insist your wallet must be in their software or you could keep it yourself away from the internet to keep your codes and cryptocurrencies from criminals.

Open and Verify a Trading Account

Research different Brokers and Exchanges and pick one, then open an account with them. Authenticate your information by sending them a copy of your Drivers’ license or Passport, and your Portrait for confirmation of your identity.

Pay Funds into Your Cryptocurrency Account

After opening an account, transfer some cash into your trading account for buying coins. Consider crediting funds online to the crypto-trading account from your bank. To do that link both accounts.

Exchangers may have different rules that will stop you from using the money in that account to invest in coins immediately. If your trading funds are low, you could get crypto backed loan from a blocklender or credit card company.

Start Buying Cryptocurrency

Once you confirm that you can trade with the money in the trading account, it is time to start trading. Research and choose any coin and instruct the Exchange or Broker to buy Bitcoin (BTC), the best coin. Consider Altcoins like Ethereum (ETH) and Dogecoin (DOGE).

Pick How to Store the Coins

Cryptocurrency Brokers and Exchanges are unsecured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Secure your codes. Don’t throw them away else your investments will varnish. To avoid losing them, put the codes in an external wallet.

Assuming you purchase coins through a Broker, the codes will be in their custody. Otherwise, pick any of the storage methods to keep the cryptocurrencies on the Exchange or transfer your crypto to a hot or cold wallet.