Here’s what should you consider when developing your website content

It can be difficult to know where to start and what you should consider when developing your website content, right? But don’t worry! The multitude of content marketing blog posts across the Internet may stifle our creativity, but some useful strategies are available to help you overcome your writer’s block. Find out how today, by reading this post.

What is the importance of creating good content?

Society is consuming more content than ever before. We spend most of our days working and browsing the Internet. According to the Digital 22: Global Overview Report, published by the Datareportal website, almost 63% of the global population is online.

Content defines the world as we know it today, and is the main way in which you can connect with people. To illustrate this, just take a look around social media, websites, podcasts, videocasts, e-books, infographics, reports, courses. They all involve some form of content creation.

If your brand is constantly sharing information that goes beyond mere products or services, you have the opportunity to bond with users, and build a trusting, long-lasting relationship with them. According to SemRush, conversion rates increase sixfold once brands start offering quality content that matches their users’ needs and doubts.

Combined with other digital marketing tools, such as inbound marketing, content can be used to turn your visitors into leads and build a customised communication strategy.

On the other hand, standing out from the crowd can be tough, since thousands of brands are currently trying to do the same thing. So we’ve decided to share some techniques for creating original, assertive content.

What should you consider when developing content for your website?

Before uploading anything to your website, check out the tips below:

What is your goal?

Is it to raise awareness for your brand? To connect with your audience, offering greater value than your competitors? To support a wider digital marketing strategy?

Plenty of goals can be achieved with content creation, which can lead to mixed messages. Pickone or two goals to begin with, and start building your brand’s strategy around them.

Identify your customer personas and needs

Do you know who you are seeking to communicate with? Define your customer personas: demographics and psychographics aspects, professional status, interests, routine, lifestyle, hobbies, pain points, challenges, and everything else that sums up their reality.

Communication is all about understanding your audience. Put yourself in their shoes, speak to them, get feedback from them:

What kind of content do they want to consume?

What platforms do they usually frequent?

What problems and doubts are they looking to solve? This can relate to your product or something similar.

Research your keywords

To appear in your audience’s online searches, you need to answer their questions, right? Using these questions as guidelines for your content is an effective way to organically show up in their search results on Google and other search engines.

This is especially true when you insert specific words and phrases that they are searching for. This strategy – known as Search Engine Optimization (SEO) – is how Google understands that your content is relevant for its users.

Find out what your competitors are talking about

Once you’ve selected your keywords, check whether your competitors are talking about them, and how they are approaching these same topics. Your content should outdo theirs, by being more complete, more clear, more objective and more interesting to read.

Creating unique content involves studying your competition. If you don’t, you will probably end up writing the same thing as them, and won’t stand out from the crowd.

Brainstorming

Now is the time to assemble your team – or even other employees, such as the customer support and sales teams, whose based on their daily experiences may be valuable – to share ideas and plan what kind of content you should create. Here are some questions to help you with this stage:

Is this content targeting our established customer personas?

What is the level of knowledge of our customer personas about this content?

Are we targeting current or new customers?

What does our content have that our competition’s content doesn’t?

Tell a good story

Be transparent, clear and easy to understand. Don’t discard your brand’s tone and voice – these can be very important for making your content unique and pleasant to read, transforming a simple article into a genuine conversation with the reader.

Don’t try to oversell your products and services. Bear in mind that this is a consequence of the content. If the user likes what they are reading, they will probably come back and seek more information about your brand, because they will trust it.

Build a structure for your article, with a beginning, middle and end (including a conclusion or Call to Action). The conclusion may invite the visitor to read another article, or to get to know a product which is relevant to the article they’ve just read.

Optimization

Last but not least, optimise your content using SEO techniques, such as:

keyword density (around 3%);

use of heading 1, heading 2, heading 3;

short and clear sentences;

images to illustrate what you are talking about;

hyperlinks to other articles or sections of your website.

As soon as your content is published, remember to promote it via your social media channels, so your current followers can appreciate the information too, and get even closer to buying one of your brand’s products or services.

And there is more to consider when developing your website content: keep tracking your website’s performance and see whether your goals have been achieved! If not, it’s time to build a new strategy.