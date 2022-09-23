What to look out for before renting a car

Renting a car is a simple process that can become very difficult if you don’t follow the right procedure. There are certain things you need to look out for before renting a car.

Here is a list of all the things you should do before you rent a car. The instructions on this list must be followed diligently so that you have a smooth ride throughout the process. You need to ensure that everything on this list has been ticked before you hire the car. Whether this is your first time renting a car or you rent one every other Tuesday, you can still learn a lot from this list.

Gather your paperwork

Not gathering your paperwork beforehand can cause a variety of problems. Imagine going all the way to the rental company only for you to remember that you forgot an important document or required card like your driver’s license or credit card. Before meeting with the rental company make sure that you have gathered all the necessary paperwork.

Most rental companies do not accept debit cards but there are few who accept cash deposits if you don’t have your credit card. Always ask questions so you know what kind of company you’re dealing with. This will allow you to prepare yourself for anything.

Inspect the exterior side of the car

Before renting a car you need to make sure it is in good condition. This way you can ensure that you follow instructions. Inspecting the car thoroughly is an important step because It ensures that you don’t pay for scratches that were placed there by someone else. Avoid cars with unexplainable dents and scratches and focus on cars that are still in good condition. This way you can avoid being charged for scratches and dents that you did not make.

Become familiar with the rental car you choose

Every vehicle is unique and therefore it needs to be driven in its own unique way. In most cases, the car you choose to rent is different from the car you already own which means you will need to familiarize yourself with this new car model. You can adjust all the features in the car to suit your preferences before you leave. Arrange the seat and mirrors in the car so they fit your preferences exactly. Find important features in the car like air conditioning, windshield wipers, handbrake, and lights. After familiarizing yourself with the rental car, you can take off.

Make plans for where you are going

To properly manage your time and save, it would be a good idea to prepare a vacation itinerary with specified destinations that you plan to visit. You should do this before renting a car because it will also influence what car you choose. Knowing the roads you are going to pass will help you choose the right car for the job. Some cars are better equipped to handle specific types of roads so making plans for your vacation destinations will help you know which vehicle to rent. Ensure that the plan you create is detailed and straightforward so you can budget for it accordingly.

Find out the type of fuel that the rental car uses

Always find out what type of fuel the rental car uses before you make any deals. Asking questions is the best way to ensure you are not surprised by fees later. You need to ask as many questions as you possibly can so that you feel confident in your decision to rent this vehicle. Knowing the fuel the car uses is a smart step that will save you time, money, and energy.

Drive safely

This step is for after you have rented the car. Ensure that you drive safely throughout so you don’t incur extra fees. Driving recklessly will only cause problems. If the rented vehicle returns scratched or dented you might be charged for the damage. Although some rental companies have insurance on their vehicles, others do not. To be on the safe side just avoid reckless driving altogether. Do not drink and drive during your vacation or drive without a seatbelt. These are small acts of reckless driving that can have severe consequences.

Keep your keys safe

These days car keys are a lot more advanced. If you lose a modern car key, it is not easy to replace. It takes more than just purchasing a fresh copy at your neighbourhood hardware store. Since most keys are designed with intricate electronics that cannot be easily reproduced, you would have to order a duplicate from the manufacturer. Car rental companies charge additional fees for misplaced car keys so if you want to avoid said fees then keep your keys safe at all times.

Always park carefully

Where you park your car is an important factor to consider while you’re on your vacation. Parking in dangerous places could leave you stranded and in debt. Always Park in secure locations to ensure that nothing happens to the car. Also, park in the proper location so you don’t receive a fine.

Return the car on time

Car rental companies have a relatively strict schedule, especially during the summer because this is the peak season for car rental companies. For this reason, you must return the car that you rented at the scheduled time. If you don’t return the car at the scheduled time and fail to notify the company, you may incur additional fees that could add up to a whole rental day. Returning the car on time is essential because it prevents loss on the sides of both parties.

Conclusion

All the instructions mentioned above must be carried out before you rent a car. Different cars are uniquely suited to different places so choose wisely before making a deal with the rental company. You can view a variety of rental cars on the Compare and Choose website. There are several cars available that are perfect for your trip.