How can Artificial Intelligence (AI) Reinvent Recruitment

Cred: @possessedphotography

A common topic today is what is the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning and recruiting? Is it going to revolutionize recruiting and help us go beyond resumes, or is it going to make everything worse? There has been a recent trend toward video-interview analysis in HR departments. Based on a research made by Lensa, a job searching platform that uses ai technology to improve recruitment decisions we have the answers

Traditionally, AI played no more than an assistant role in HR, e.g. resume and CV scanning. But lately, AI systems have been implemented that change how recruitment is carried out. An AI-based video interview system could be programmed to check, during an interview, features such as age, lighting, tone of voice, cadence, keywords used, mood, behavior, eye contact and, above all, emotions. AI targets the specific traits of a customer-oriented role that employers want in their teams.

Against the backdrop of the ascending role of human capital, the technological context of how companies recruit people has also changed. At the heart of this transformation is the use of artificial intelligence in recruiting activities, no longer relying on the best job search engines anyone can find online. Computers can now perform tasks and make decisions that normally require human intelligence. Some key potential advantages include the ability to more effectively identify, attract, screen, assess, interview, and coordinate with job candidates.

These advantages come from AI’s ability to process information and make decisions at volumes and speeds that far exceed human capacity and the availability of AI-enabled recruiting tools and systems that overcome common cognitive biases that hurt the reliability and validity of human judgment in recruiting activities.

In short, AI has produced benefits for HR so far, including:

Reduction of interview time per candidate, thus recruiting time.

Customized candidate experience and customized questions and answers.

Attention to detail (eye contact time, emotions-intonation and body language) and lack of interviewer bias (physical appearance, tattoos, etc.).

This is not all, AI recruitment has also helped reinvent recruitment in a number of highly beneficial and efficient ways, such as broadening the applicant pool, enhancing efficiency and timeliness, and facilitating online employment testing.

Cred: @possessedphotography

Broadening the Applicant Pool

AI recruiting allows companies to go through a large number of applicants and sort through them quickly and efficiently. For instance, given the large turnover rates in the hospitality and tourism industry, these organizations regularly need to identify and attract a large number of applicants to fill critical job vacancies. By listing openings on recruitment websites, applicants can easily access them any time of the day or night.

Organizations have found that the use of AI recruitment has led to a much larger applicant pool than traditional recruitment processes. In addition, increasing the size of the applicant pool will also increase the likelihood that organizations will uncover individuals who fit the desired hospitality-oriented and organizational-specific values and goals. Recruiting individuals that fit with organizational goals should increase the likelihood that they will accept jobs, and remain with the organization over time.

In addition, AI can also help enlarge the applicant pool and generate higher quality talent acquisition by attracting applicants who fit with the organization. Specifically, organizations can use AI cognitive insight capabilities to identify the characteristics of high-performing employees and those who have remained with the organization for a long time.

For example, some research has shown that employee needs for good relationships with co-workers and supervisors, job enrichment, developmental opportunities and satisfaction with pay influence retention rates. Organizations can then identify the characteristics of high-performing employees, including those who have remained with the organization for a long time, and develop targeted recruitment messages that can motivate similar applicants to apply for jobs.

Enhancing Efficiency and Timeliness

The use of AI recruiting can also increase the efficiency and timeliness of recruitment and decrease recruitment costs. For example, research has found that AI recruitment can decrease recruiting costs by 95% and hiring cycles by 25%. Although AI recruiting can increase the administrative burden associated with processing a large number of applicants, the automated processes associated with using AI can also streamline the processes.

For instance, AI recruitment systems can use keyword scanning systems to determine if applicants meet minimum job requirements and quickly send letters to applicants relaying their status in the screening process. In addition, online applications allow applicants to input their work history, education, personal information, and other job-related details requested by the organization. The software can then automatically scan the application or resume and use keywords to determine if applicants are qualified for jobs.

One of the biggest challenges facing organizations is identifying highly qualified applicants from their large pools. AI-enabled process automation can assist with this step by using algorithms to identify profiles of talented applicants and select the ones who should be invited for interviews. AI can also generate letters to applicants indicating if they are qualified or not qualified for jobs and provide them with information about the next steps in the process.

Facilitating Online Employment Testing

Another major advantage of using AI in recruitment is that it can facilitate the employment testing process (e.g. cognitive ability testing, personality inventories), and use the information to determine the degree of fit between individuals and jobs or organizations. For instance, organizations can test applicants remotely using the internet, and applicants can complete employment tests or inventories at remote locations at their convenience. This process enhances the timeliness and flexibility associated with employment testing and decreases the need for test proctors, which decreases the overall costs of testing.

AI can also facilitate the selection in several ways. For example, AI-enabled business process automation can be used to develop computer adaptive tests (CAT) which tailor test items to each test taker. CAT is designed so that when test takers answer a question it is tailored to the person’s skill level, and when questions are answered correctly a more difficult test item is presented. However, when a question is answered incorrectly, an easier question is presented.

Thus, AI can help organizations develop targeted tests based on test takers’ skill levels and an analysis of the answering patterns. This approach can maintain the validity of the tests and reduce test administration time and costs.