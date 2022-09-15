Scansnap 101: The New Age Of Scanning

As a small business owner, you wear many hats: You’re sales, support, accounting, HR and production all in one person. With so many demands on your time, you need efficient ways to deal with all the paper documents you receive. Fujitsu ScanSnap quickly and easily converts those documents into digital form. Here’s a quick inside look at how it can benefit your operations.

How a Scanner Can Improve Your Workflow

Scanners simplify document handling from start to finish, saving you time and money. They instantly let you capture paper documents in digital form. Initial benefits include eliminating excess paper and freeing up physical space.

Digitizing and converting your documents into searchable formats also makes them easily accessible. Scanning to secure cloud storage locks your sensitive data away from would-be thieves. From there, you can effortlessly send documents to your customers, vendors and anyone else who needs them.

The Fujitsu iX1600: A Robust Desktop Scanner

Fujitsu ScanSnap is both an app and a series of compact, easy-to-use scanners. As the series’ flagship model, the ScanSnap iX1600 offers 600 DPI resolution and a 40-page-per-minute scanning speed. It also comes with a 50-page automatic document feeder plus a 4.3-inch touchscreen display and manual document feeding for envelopes, photos, A4-sized paper and documents covered in sticky notes. Other key features include:

Touch-screen scanning

Wi-Fi 2.5 and 5GHz connectivity

Direct scan-to-cloud

The iX1600 creates documents in several formats: searchable PDF and JPEG plus Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint. With ScanSnap connect, you can also scan directly to your iOS, Android or Chrome OS devices.

Powered by Fujitsu ScanSnap

The Fujitsu ScanSnap application makes much of the iX1600’s functionality possible. ScanSnap interfaces with your Fujitsu scanner, performing important tasks like image correction, file conversion and saving to your PC, mobile device or cloud storage. Beyond the basic ScanSnap Manager, apps like ScanSnap Invoice let you accurately capture and track your financial data to save you time and money.

Look What Others Are Saying About Scansnap

Getting the most out of ScanSnap starts with choosing a scanner that best meets your business’s needs. Small business and home users find that the ScanSnap iX1600 more than delivers. PC Magazine called the iX1600 a “fast and highly accurate” scanner that “stands out with its excellent software bundle, performance, and ease of use.” The iX1600 also earned an average rating of 4.6 on Google Reviews, with five-star reviewers offering lots of praise:

“Compact, fast, high-quality.”

“Blown away by the speed of this scanner — easy to install and use.”

“I want to buy this scanner a steak dinner.”

Selecting a Small Office Scanner

The ScanSnapiX1600 is just one example of how a small office scanner can do so much for your business. Besides desktop models, you can also pick from flatbed, sheetfed, printer-scanner, duplex and even large-format scanners. Each kind is designed for specific needs such as higher volume scanning, legal-sized documents and scanning material from printed bound books. With all these types of scanner equipment on the market, you must carefully evaluate your options and choose one that best meets your needs.