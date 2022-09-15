How AI helps household brands avoid viral PR nightmares

Aartificial intelligence helps household brands manage their social media effectively in many ways. This article will examine three key areas AI is helping to reduce the likelihood of PR disasters.

1. A better understanding of consumers’ needs

Data is present at each stage of the customer’s engagement with the brand: from when a product is manufactured, searched online or on a brand’s social networks, through the website visit and the user experience on the site or application offered. The customer journey and the data collected are the business of all company departments.

But data alone only tells you half the story. You also need to understand how this data can be used to improve your audience engagement and reach new target markets. This is where artificial intelligence comes in. Artificial intelligence’s extrapolation and data processing are tangible assets for marketing strategies.

Well used, this highly refined data makes it possible to understand the expectations of your prospects and customers and prevent missteps that could lead to negative viral social media posts.

2. Gauging interest in your brand

Thanks to AI, companies can be informed in real-time of what is being said around their brand and sector. Tools such as Mention and Hootsuite have developed their own offering around this capability.

In recent years, the logic of sentiment analysis (or opinion mining) has been refined. AIs can now understand the context of publications on social networks and extrapolate whether the sentiment expressed in the posts is negative or positive.

AI needs to receive a significant amount of data to do this. Once this part of the process is done, AI ​​can easily segment posts according to the messages you want to communicate:

– Thank users for their positive comments.

– Quickly appease users posting negative comments, preventing damaging viral posts.

– Offer solutions to those struggling with an aspect of your product or industry.

Therefore, AI acts as a presence that is there permanently for your customers, capable of generating the first relevant interactions.

3. Customer service

While better shopper understanding and search improvements are more uses of AI behind the scenes, there is one area where its impact is much more visible: customer service.

AI-powered chatbots are now commonplace for most tech-savvy businesses. For example, anyone who recently visited an e-commerce site will have encountered a chatbot, usually waving a “hello” from a corner of the screen. Of course, the customer service experience remains a crucial part of any marketing operation, but AI-assisted improvement is a fundamental lever of commerce.

Artificial intelligence has improved dramatically over the last few years and is expected to make a massive difference in how companies market, manufacture and deliver their products and services in the years to come.

AI continues to revolutionize marketing methods through more in-depth and faster data analysis and processing than the human brain allows. Its popularization, mainly due to the many services promoting its access that has emerged in recent years, thus opens new doors for marketers, regardless of the industry.