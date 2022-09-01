Social Media and Link Building – An Unexpected but Successful Duo

You may already be on social media to promote your business, but did you ever consider using it in combination with link building?

The role of social media in digital marketing no longer needs presentation. It is obvious how platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter can help your brand become known to a particular audience. Nevertheless, SEO and implicitly link building are essential to grab customers’ attention and convince them to opt for your products instead of the competitor’s. Although these two are not often associated, they can bring incredible advantages to your marketing campaign if they work in unison. And to make it clear from the beginning, social media does not directly affect link building but benefits it in a number of ways.

Combining social media and SEO might not be the newest idea on the horizon, but it is certainly effective. So, read on to learn how you could leverage social media to make the most out of your link building strategies and boost your brand exposure.

What is link building?

Link building, understood by everyone, is the process through which brands encourage other brands to display a link to their web pages on theirs. Simply put, other websites would link back to yours. You might wonder how this is even possible since marketers have so much competition. The idea is for every brand to help each other, and it is, in fact, a very good point. Gaining backlinks is the ultimate goal of each business out there, but in order to do that, you need influential and meaningful keywords to link back to your web page.

And most importantly, you need trustworthy, reputable sources to rely upon. Customers value authenticity and credibility, so ensure your links meet these standards before jumping to build simple keywords. If you want to hit number one for link building, it is advisable to get in touch with professionals in the domain. This cannot be hard since there are so many SEO and link building agencies to help you in your quest for success.

Link building usually requires expertise and experience, so working alone on your link building profile could be useless. For top-rate backlinking, look for an agency that provides link building services and meets your needs. Experts can assess your current profile and establish the correct strategy accordingly. Whether it is about a PR campaign, profile link building, or tiered link building, SEO analysts will know how to help.

The importance of social media in link building strategies

Social media is often believed to be useless for link building, as social media links are not always followed. But we want to demonstrate the contrary. First, social media’s purpose is not that of people following those links but to get links outside the social platforms through the individuals inside them. It is all about relationships. You cannot expect to receive links from someone by simply asking for them directly. Consider instead building up links back to your web page through trust and healthy connections. Social media, including Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook, can help in this regard. You can show your brand personality through the means of these platforms and interact with actual and prospective customers to form healthy relationships and give them a reason to follow you.

Social media is not directly connected with link building, but it does have a subtle impact on the search ranking, contributing to how your brand goes in the customer’s eye.

Do links on social media count as backlinks?

As previously mentioned, links on social media are nofollow, meaning that they will not bring authority to your web page and will not affect your Google rankings directly. But this does not mean they do not count. Climbing the search engine results only has to do with dofollow links, but you can still use social media to promote your content, make connections, and reach a wider audience. If done right, this could diversify your backlink profile and make it seem natural. Variety is important, as having all the links directing back to your page are dofollow could sign to Google that there is something is not right there.

You need both nofollow and dofollow links, but it can be challenging to work on these alone. You have to take into account aspects such as the positioning of the link, page rank, spammy links, and, of course, domain authority. That is why Seeders SEO agency recommends always working with experts in this sense. Professionals will know what is best for your brand and build your links with this in mind.

Ways to use social media in your link building strategy

Now that you have gained enough insight into link building, it is time to learn how you could combine it with social media for outstanding results.