How to Leverage Social Media to Drive Product Growth

Social media is one of the most effective and easy-to-use tools businesses can use to drive product growth. With billions of users, social media platforms offer an unparalleled opportunity to reach more prominent and diverse audiences, and it’s well established that social users prefer video content versus text or graphic images. According to HubSpot, more people are watching video content online than ever, almost doubling since 2018. But simply having a social media presence for your business isn’t enough. To leverage social media for product growth, you need to create high-quality content that engages your audience and inspires them to take action. In the following text, we’ll discuss how you can use various social media platforms to promote your brand, your product and generate more leads and sales. We’ll also cover tips for creating compelling social media videos that will help you reach a wider audience. Let’s begin!

Taking a Multi-Platform Approach

You’ll need to have a presence on multiple social media platforms to reach the largest possible audience. And while it may seem tempting to be everywhere at once, it’s essential to focus your efforts on the social platforms that are most popular with your target audience. For example, if you’re targeting millennials, you’ll want to be active on platforms like Snapchat and Instagram. On the other hand, Facebook and Twitter may be the better bet if you’re targeting Baby Boomers. Gen Z? Look first to TikTok. The key aspect is to identify where your audience spends most of their time online and focus your efforts on those platforms.

It’s also in your best interest to publish across a variety of platforms. Only focusing on one or two social channels can lead to missed opportunities. As of this writing, we’d recommend at least five platforms to maintain a healthy distribution of content, casting a wide net to keep your audience engaged: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube. As with any new or established media outlet, popularity ebbs and flows, so it’s good to diversify your efforts in this regard.

Focus on Engagement

Once you’ve identified a few of the social media platforms that are most popular with your target audience, it’s time to begin creating content. But before you start churning out posts, it’s important to consider engagement. Your goal should be to create engaging, informative content that inspires your audience to take action. That might mean posting a video tutorial on how to use your product, sharing customer testimonials, or offering a discount code for first-time buyers. Whatever content you create, make sure you tailor it to the specific platform you’re using. For example, static images and videos perform well on Instagram, while long-form articles are better suited for Facebook.

Balance Promotional Content with Helpful Content

When promoting your product on social media, it’s essential to strike a balance between promotional and helpful content. By design, promotional content sells your product, while helpful content provides value to your audience without overtly selling anything. A helpful guideline is to aim for a ratio of about 80/20 in terms of promotional to helpful content. So, for every piece of promotional content you create, ensure you’re also developing at least four pieces of helpful content. This balance will help build trust with your audience and make them more likely to buy from you when they’re ready.

Offer Rewards and Giveaways

It’s no shock that people love free stuff. And one of the best ways to promote your product on social media is to offer rewards and giveaways. This doesn’t have to be expensive – a simple discount code or free shipping offer can often go a long way. You can also be creative with your rewards, like offering a free product or service trial. Whatever you do, make sure your rewards are relevant to your product and that they provide real value to your audience.

Creating Quality Content

Now that you know how to promote your product on social media, let’s discuss creating quality content. After all, no matter how fantastic your product is, it won’t matter if your content is lackluster. So how do you create interesting, engaging content that inspires people to buy from you? Here are a few items to consider:

Use sound effects and royalty-free music to enhance your videos and make them more engaging. The perfect sound effect or royalty-free song can help set the tone of your video and make it more interesting to watch. In addition, high-quality background music can give your videos the professional edge you’re looking for, and SFX can add a level of style that other videos can lack. An excellent resource for music licensing and SFX are reputable stock music sites like Soundstripe and Premium Beat. These offer their users unlimited access to license music for commercial use, and they have tens of thousands of downloadable tracks for all the music and sound effects you need for your media projects.

Keep your videos short, concise, and to the point. No one wants to watch a long, drawn-out commercial masquerading as a social media video. Keeping your videos under the two-minute mark is a good starting point, but you want to shoot for something in the sweet spot, between 30 and 60 seconds. This consciousness of time is well suited to platforms that favor the ever-growing popularity of short-form content.

Include calls to action in your videos. As you may already know, a call to action (or CTA) is a statement or question that encourages your audience to take some type of action. For example, you might end your video with a CTA like “click the link in our bio to learn more” or “head to our website to check out our latest products.” Adding a CTA to your videos helps increase engagement and will lead to more sales for your product.

The Bottom Line

Social media is a powerful tool anyone can use to drive product growth. By focusing your efforts on the right platforms and creating quality content, you can reach a wider audience and inspire them to buy from you. How can this all lead to the growth and development of your product? When people see your product being used in a positive way and yielding results, it helps to increase the perceived value of your offering. Furthermore, if you can get people to share your content, it will reach an even wider audience and further increase the chances that someone will want to invest in you. So focus on creating quality content and promoting it effectively. You’ll soon be well on your way to generating noticeable results.