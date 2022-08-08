The difference between lenses and glasses with comparison

Wearing eyeglasses can serve different purposes, including being worn as fashion accessories just as other accessories like belts and purses. Even corrective lenses or glasses give a fashionable and elegant look while helping individuals recover from the different eye and sight problems. So, what is the difference between contact lenses and spectacles? Contact lenses are lenses used to serve a corrective, therapeutic or cosmetic purpose and are placed on the eye’s cornea. Glasses or spectacles are lenses fitted in frames worn in front of the eye for different purposes, including the correction of vision, protection of the eyes, or protection from UV lights.

Types of contact lenses

Different types of contact lenses can serve various purposes. The most common contact lenses include corrective contact lenses, decorative or cosmetic contact lenses, and therapeutic contact lenses. The corrective contact lenses are for people with eye problems like astigmatism, hypermetropia, and presbyopia who do not wish to undergo corrective surgery to correct the conditions. Decorative or cosmetic lenses are used to change the color of the eyes and can also serve remedial purposes. Therapeutic contact lenses, on the other hand, are contact lenses used to help injured people recover or individuals with conditions like dry eyes and cornea ectasis, among other diseases.

Lenses use different materials used to make them or their manufacturers, or the other purposes they serve. The first manufactured contact lenses were made of glass, but technological interventions allow using Plexiglas.

Types and purposes of glasses

On the other hand, glasses or spectacles can be worn for different reasons. The types of glasses include safety glasses, sunglasses, and 3D glasses. Protective glasses are worn to protect the eye from debris and use shatter-resistant materials to protect the eyes from external debris. Sunglasses are a common type of glasses and serve diverse needs. Some of the reasons for wearing sunglasses include protection against the sun’s harmful rays by preventing the UV rays associated with cataracts. Sunglasses can also prevent blue light, which is related to macular degeneration and released by the solar spectrum. There are different types of glasses, including the wayfarer sunglasses and the blue light blocking glasses which can be used for various purposes, which can be made with a prescription or without a prescription, and which can be darkened to serve other purposes.

3D glasses

3D glasses are used for 3D viewing and corrective purposes like correcting presbyopia conditions and hyperopia. 3D glasses work like other polarized glasses by reducing the light entering the eyes. 3D glasses use two lenses; one lens allows only vertical rays while the other allows only horizontal beams, creating a 3D effect or a sense of depth.

Tips when wearing glasses and lenses

Bifocal and progressive lenses can be used to treat instances of shortsightedness and long-sightedness. The primary considerations when wearing both lenses and glasses include the wear time, the associated problems, and specific aspects of care and usage. Regarding wear time, contact lenses should not extend by 14 hours daily; individuals with sight problems should switch to a standard or traditional spectacles or glasses. A new brand of contact lenses is disposable after a single use. Wearing spectacles has no upper limit since they have fewer or no associated side effects after the wearers get accustomed to wearing them. Contact lenses are associated with eyelids and cornea problems since they use chemical substances.