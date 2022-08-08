Your Complete Guide to Dedicated Residential Proxies Setup

The internet is vast. It has all of the knowledge you’ll ever need and so much more. Unfortunately, countless entities are interested in learning more about you and utilize your IP address to do so, along with other identifiers like browser fingerprinting, location data, etc. Linking cookies to your IP address might feel intrusive since it enables websites to follow your online activities.

Fortunately, you don’t have to let it happen. Dedicated residential proxies can assist you in keeping your business and data safe and secure. Dedicated residential proxies serve as a gateway to the internet, substituting your IP address, concealing your location, and allowing you to access the entire web without restrictions. Before taking advantage of everything proxies offer, you must first grasp how to configure them correctly.

How Proxy Servers Improve Your Online Privacy

Setting up a proxy server might be daunting. It’s easy to believe that the procedure is too complex or that your technical expertise is insufficient. While setting up your dedicated residential proxies may need some research, it is simple if you learn how.

Proxies are helpful for two reasons. First, correctly configured proxies give the protection you require to be secure online. After all, your networks hold essential information. Proxies safeguard and secure your online identity to ensure your sensitive data remains private. Second, proxies are an essential component of the web scraping process. Web scraping is the practice of utilizing automated software to acquire large amounts of data in a short period.

The Importance of Understanding the Different Proxy Settings

Dedicated residential proxies aren’t quite plug-and-play devices. There are various proxy configuration options. Depending on your business, existing technology, and demands, you may require different proxy settings. Here’s everything you need to know about configuring dedicated residential proxies.

When setting up dedicated residential proxies, you have quite a few different options available. Most providers allow you to select the location of your proxy server. While many will give you the option to use the region or country, the best ones with the largest IP pools will allow more precise targeting. In other words, you’ll be able to select specific regions or cities.

After you select the source of your proxy, you can select the type. In most cases, you’ll be able to choose between HTTP/HTTPS and SOCKS proxy servers. Finally, you can pick the rotation options. These allow you to keep the same IP address for a period you select, or you can use rotating proxies and get a new IP after a specific interval. Once you’re done, you can generate a proxy list.

How to Set Up Dedicated Residential Proxies on Your Network

You may learn how to set up a dedicated residential proxy IP address now that you know how to determine your port. Proxy providers usually provide step-by-step instructions for getting started. Going to the browser’s settings and copying the new IP address, port, username, and password into the appropriate boxes is usually all you need to do.

Chrome, Firefox, and other browsers work somewhat differently, so double-check that you did everything correctly.

If you decide you don’t want to utilize a proxy for whatever reason, you can easily deactivate it. Simply go back to your browser’s settings and disable the proxy settings. This will restore your system settings and your IP address.

Finally, to see if the internet recognizes your IP address correctly, visit whatismyip.com or a similar site. You’ve done everything correctly if your IP address reflects the proxy you wish to use.

Enabling a Dedicated Residential Proxy

After configuring your proxy on your network, you may enable it through your service provider. The enabling procedure is what stops non-authorized users from using your proxies to access the internet. It protects both them and your data.

Proxy providers usually offer two types of authorization – IP whitelisting or username/password. You’ll set up IP whitelisting in your account settings on the provider’s website. On the other hand, you’ll have to alter the settings of your operating system or browser if you decide to use username/password authentication.

For IP whitelisting:

Log in to the platform of your proxy.

Go to the dashboard and select the type of authorization you wish to utilize.

Enter your current IP address and then press the “Add IP” button.

It might take some time to update the authorization type. This depends on the provider. After that, the proxies will function normally, and you may use them whenever you want.

Final Thoughts

The right proxy can transform the way your company utilizes the internet. Dedicated residential proxies with proper configuration can help you keep data safe and bypass regional restrictions.