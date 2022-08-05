Personal Injury Case: When Should You File For A Claim

Personal injury law, commonly known as “tort” law, entitles the victim of another person’s negligence or intentional act to get compensation. Personal injury cases are typically resolved without filing a formal lawsuit, but they occasionally go to trial. In most cases, the parties resolve their dispute through mediation or arbitration, a process between a trial and a settlement. Numerous circumstances can result in a legitimate personal injury claim, but an injury does not necessarily entail legal responsibility. To ensure you receive the compensation you are entitled to, you must hire a personal injury lawyer. This article explores the instances and accidents when filing a personal injury claim that could help cover your damages.

Why Should You File A Claim?

Personal injury lawsuits involve more than just a payout to offset losses brought on by a preventable accident. Personal injury lawsuits not only halt persistent negligence but also ensure that insurance providers who attempt to reduce or reject a claim are held liable for the service they are meant to render. Do not feel guilty about filing a lawsuit if you have suffered damages due to negligence. However, do remember that the statute of limitations is defined by state laws, which vary depending on the crime. Therefore leverage the assistance of a lawyer familiar with your state laws. For instance, if you have been hurt in Chicago and want to file a personal injury claim, you should hire an injury lawyer serving in Chicago.

When Should You File A Claim?

The victim need not wait for medical treatment to be finished before making a claim. This implies that the lawsuit may be entirely started even if the defendant is recovering. The personal injury claim type and the accident’s state often determine the filing dates. It is crucial to process these as quickly as possible to meet deadlines and adhere to statutes of limitations. While the nature of cases may differ, some common injury cases are:

Motor Vehicle Accident:

According to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there was a 10.5% increase in total fatalities in 2021 due to motor accidents compared to 2020. Injuries sustained in an accident involving a car, truck, motorbike, pedestrian, and bicycle fall under motor vehicle accidents. You might be eligible for financial compensation for your personal injuries and monetary loss if you were hurt in a motor vehicle accident as the driver, a passenger, or a pedestrian.

Medical Malpractice:

Serious injuries frequently result from the negligence of doctors, nurses, hospitals, and other medical workers. Medical negligence can take many forms, such as misdiagnosis, incorrect treatment, surgical errors, drug errors, birth injuries, and failure to diagnose life-threatening illnesses. The complexity of medical malpractice lawsuits necessitates the knowledge of a medical malpractice attorney. You must hire a qualified lawyer if you were hurt or lost a loved one due to medical malpractice.

Workplace Accident:

In most cases, employees cannot file a personal injury claim against their employer when they are hurt due to work-related duties. Instead, the wounded worker must file a claim, which requires businesses to offer their injured workers various benefits. These consist of temporary or total disability, medical care, and a one-time payment to compensate for the injured worker’s losses. The law governing workers’ compensation differs from state to state.

Product Liability:

Products that are dangerous or defective can seriously harm consumers. Products liability cases may be based on strict liability, carelessness, or a breach of warranty. Since there is no federal products liability law, this will largely rely on the jurisdiction where the claim is situated. Individuals, companies, or governmental organizations who sold, manufactured, or marketed a defective product may be held accountable for compensation.

Premises Liability:

Mishaps brought on by hazardous circumstances on another person’s property are referred to as premises liability accidents. These accidents can happen practically everywhere, including public places like grocery stores and restaurants, and private residences. A premises liability claim may result from various dangerous situations, such as tripping or slipping on something, getting bitten by a dog, or falling.

Final Thoughts:

Many different forms of injuries fall under the fairly broad legal category of personal injury. With the aid of a personal injury lawyer, personal injury claims can be pursued. However, in cases of death, a “wrongful death” lawsuit entitles the deceased’s family members to seek damages. These may be distinct from those offered in cases of non-fatal injuries. In such cases, you can also hire a fatal accident lawyer.