3 Smart Solar Options for Your Home

More than 3% of US electricity now comes from solar power.

Solar panels are a fantastic way to power your home without relying on a large energy provider. A well-designed solar power system can also increase your property value. Since solar options aren’t similar, you should use smart opportunities to increase energy efficiency.

Wondering which types of solar options are best for you? Here are three smart solar options to consider.

1. Intelligent Monitoring System

A monitoring system is the core system of smart green solar power.

The system integrates monitoring, intelligent alarm, data analysis, and automatic reports. It can also track the status of equipment such as environmental monitors and energy meters in real time. You can use the monitoring system to recognize faulty equipment.

Also, you can analyze and compare the battery components and inverters. Understanding the efficiency of the system is also possible. If you don’t know how to do this, read more about solar installation.

2. Polycrystalline Solar Panels

These solar panels are made up of high-efficiency polycrystalline silicon solar cells. The panels have low-tempered glass and light electroplating.

Polysilicon contains many materials made from a combination of crystal particles. Its manufacturing is simple and low cost. Manufacturers use melting, casting, and solidifying to make the solar panel.

Usually, the photoelectric conversion efficiency of polycrystalline solar cells is pretty high. Consequently, you can use this smart solar program for solar lawn lights and solar power generation systems.

This type of solar panel can also reduce the operating temperature of the system. This is key to improving the efficiency of solar components.

Besides, the fluoroplastic film has aging and corrosion resistance. It also has an airtightness that is ideal for solar cell packaging materials.

Also, these solar panels have an aluminum alloy frame. The frame is extremely durable and resistant to mechanical impact. This makes the panel the most valuable part of home solar power generation.

3. Thin-Film Solar Panels

The production of thin-film solar panels began because the cost of crystalline silicon solar cells was too high. Thin-film solar cells require less material, typically using silicon layers that are only a micron thick. The quality of the silicon is also lower than that used in monocrystalline silicon wafers.

Many thin-film solar cells are made of amorphous silicon. Other commercially viable thin-film semiconductor materials include cadmium telluride and copper indium gallium diselenide.

Manufacturers deposit a layer of semiconductor material on an inexpensive substrate such as glass, metal, or plastic. This makes the solar panels less expensive and more adaptable than other solar cells.

The thin film always uses semiconductor materials that have high absorption rates. So, they use less material than other batteries and lead to smart solar savings.

Choose Smart Solar Power Options

Solar power can improve your home, provided that you choose the right system. Selecting smart solar options can help you to reduce costs. You will also have a system that lasts longer and is more environmentally friendly.

If you enjoyed reading this smart solar guide, check out some of our other posts for more information.