Fine dining restaurants and coffee shops have lovely décor and tableware. In fact, these establishments carefully choose these elements because they know they affect the amount and type of food their customers will eat. In other words, color has psychological effects on people. It influences what and how much you order when you get to an eatery and how long you stay there.

Further, color affects senses, appetite, and food choices. The food and beverages industry is aware that the color of food gives their customers an immediate impression of their products' freshness, quality, and flavor. Indeed Customers want to select products that look more appealing.

This article reviews various types of coloring food and their effects on expectations about the taste and quality of the food.

Classification of Food Colors

Processors use colors to make food appealing, attractive, flavorful, and much more. They may consider adding food color to offset what is lost due to exposure to air, light, or extreme temperatures.

There are multiple ways of producing food colors. The following are two main ways.

Natural Food dyes: Some food colors are naturally extracted from edible plants, vegetables, and fruits using physical processing methods. This is mainly done using chemicals and aims to create functional additives such as Elderberry juice, carmine, caramel coloring, annatto extract, beta-carotene, paprika, etc.

Artificial Food Colors: These are chemically synthesized food colors. They’re technically superior and mostly less costly than natural food dyes.

How Food Color Influences Customers’ Expectations about Taste and Quality

For many years people have been associating the color of the food with its quality, flavor, or taste. In fact, it takes them 3-7 seconds to decide about the quality of a product and its taste. They also depend on their past experiences with a specific brand or product when deciding to buy or not.

Because of that, you’re reluctant to buy your favorite mixed spice if the company suddenly changes the color. Actually, you can’t buy a green tomato sauce because that’s not what you’re used to. Your kids can’t imagine putting a green tomato sauce all over their food. You will also start to question the quality of products when your favorite brands produce goods with inconsistent colors.

Therefore food processors and manufacturers should ensure their products have a uniform color because it influences their consumers’ purchasing decisions. They want to control the color of their products in an objective way.

Further, the color of their product influences their brand integrity. Customers start to question the quality and taste of these products when it starts to change. A brand like Coca-Cola understands that, thus its iconic colors. Indeed it would be a great shock to see cans of different colors on the shelves.

Even so, preparing food items or producing processed goods that are fit for the shelf is not easy. There are different raw materials and ingredients in the market, which greatly influence the color of the products. Additionally, technological advancement can influence the manufacturing process hence producing final products with different colors.

