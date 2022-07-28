If you’ve ever wondered how much does a professional business plan cost for your company or business, you’ll find that you’re overwhelmed by the amount of information thrown in your face.

To be frank, a business plan requires several things, which depend completely on some factors. So, the answer to how much a professional business plan costs aren’t as straightforward. This is why you need expert guidance on creating a business plan, which is bound to save you a lot of money in the long run.

Fortunately for you, whether you are just starting up or trying to revamp an already existing business plan, we have the right information.

FACTORS THAT DETERMINE THE COST OF A BUSINESS PLAN

We’ve already established that there is no clear-cut way when it comes to business plan prices, and that’s because there are so many factors that influence the price of a professional business plan. Some of these factors include:

Funding: the price of your business plan depends on how much you are willing to invest in a consultant’s services. Amount of research involved : another key factor that determines the cost of creating your business plan is how many layers of research need to be done. If there’s more work or information to be processed, then it will cost more Level of experience of consultant/expert : hiring someone with remarkable skills in this field will no doubt influence the cost of a professional business. If you decide to opt for additional consultation, that will also influence the price. The size of your business whether small medium or large scale

STANDARD BUSINESS PLAN COST

Again, we have to cement the fact that there is no specific price for a business plan, but it’s wise to do your research on a range so

Depending on your company’s size, you could be looking at $2500

Now depending on the level of expertise of your expert and how much work is to be put in, a business plan writer could charge anywhere from $1000 – $3000

A consultant company would charge $5000-$15,000 and for a large size business, expect a cost of $25,000-$50,000.

With these price ranges, some might argue that it would be best to simply write their business plans themselves. It might seem like a good choice but it’s wise to hire an expert as this proves to be better for your business in the long run.

WHICH BUSINESS PLAN IS BEST?

We have several business plan samples but what business plan you choose depends on the needs of your business.

Some individuals decide to use the traditional business plan which is more comprehensive and more thought out. It requires more detailed discussions of the elements of your business plan

On the other hand, Lean start-ups are very flexible and have the reputation of just taking up a page. It’s good for small businesses and starters and has a standard design.

Whichever you decide to use is great as long as it’s tailored to your business’s needs.

If you need service for your business plans. We’ve got you covered, send us a message now!