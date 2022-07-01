4 Creative Team Building Activities For Your Small Business 

Is your team working well together? If not, perhaps you might want to initiate team-building activities that enhance camaraderie and collaborative spirit. Co-workers who work well together are more productive and effective in the workplace. If you are looking for fun and creative team-building activities, below are some ideas that may help your team form a trusting and communicative relationship.

Escape The Zombie

This game’s goal is to encourage your staff to collaborate and work together towards solving a problem.

You will need the following items to play the game:

One key

One rope

Five to ten puzzles or clues (it will depend on how much time you have to play the game)

The game is an indoor activity, and you can play this in the conference room or any spacious room where you can lock the door behind you and the team. Before beginning the game, select one person from the team to play the role of a zombie. The person has to mimic the actions of a zombie: eyes staring ahead, the arms outstretched, and uttering the word ‘brains’ agonizingly.

The zombie will be tied with a rope around the waist, with a leeway of one foot in the corner of the room. The game’s goal is for the rest of the team members to solve puzzles or work together to solve the clues to find the hidden key in the room that will unlock the door to their escape. Every five minutes that the team is taking long, the rope restraining the zombie will be extended to an extra foot, coming closer and closer to the living members.

Online Murder Mysteries

Even if your company has remote workers scattered in different areas, you can still hold company virtual events via online software platforms. Through this, they can get to know each other and feel they are part of the team. Murder mysteries are popular games because they are fun and interactive. Any team size will be able to enjoy the game.

A good example is a storyline centered around a mogul’s mansion and murder committed inside. A group of unique and exciting characters will play to solve the whodunnit mystery.

The characters will each have back stories encouraging the players to reenact them to help build their confidence and determine who among them is the murderer.

You can also develop materials that may help the team play the game properly. Up to 14 players can play Murder mysteries. You can have someone prepare visual guides and fun props such as the dinner invitation and a possible murder weapon.

Memory Game

The game encourages camaraderie by reliving the shared memories of the team. They will use drawing materials to sketch shared memories and place them on a memory wall or a section of the wall where you are playing the game. The wall must remain up during the entire game. The game can be played by up to 50 members and can last up to 90 minutes.

To start the game, each member must look around the room and list the positive experiences and memories within 15 minutes. After the list, they must get new sheets of paper to draw their memories. They are also allowed to draw abstract renditions of these memories. Each player can also sketch other individuals with whom they share experiences. They can do this for 30 minutes.

Ask them to tape the drawings to the wall when the time is up. Refer to the pictures and ask volunteers to explain their work of art to the group. The memory wall helps players reaffirm their relationships and bond with other team members. The exercise allows them to go back and dig through memories of the good times they have shared and may help support their mental health.

Balls And Buckets

The objective of this classic but fun game is for competing teams to move the balls from one bucket to another without using their hands. Not only does it remove stress, but it is also an ice breaker that allows players to engage each other to complete their goals. The game takes 20 minutes and can be played by up to 24 people. You will need tape, tennis balls, and buckets.

Set up the playing field using masking tape and mark the areas for the start and finish lines. Distance should be up to 12 feet apart. On either side of these lines, place the buckets for each team and fill them with balls. Divide the groups into equal numbers of players, and each team will choose a handler. They are the only ones allowed to touch the balls using their hands.

Before starting, have the teams take their place behind the starting lines. Instruct the handlers to stay and remain behind the line consistently. The players must get the balls from the finish line to the handlers without using their hands. Nobody other than the handler can touch the balls; otherwise, they will be disqualified. Once the handler gets the ball, they need to place it into their team’s bucket.

The time limit should be up to six minutes. You can create chaos and initiate communications by starting the game simultaneously.

In a way, you can use team-building games to train employees in specific skills. This activity allows them to be creative and solve problems during limited timeframes. To finish the game, the team with the most significant number of balls in their bucket wins.

In Conclusion

Whether you handle a team of on-site or remote employees, you can still hold a team-building activity that everyone can enjoy and learn from simultaneously. There are more games out there that you can try. The goal is to have fun and help your employees build bonds that will also be helpful in the office. When your team is happy, they are inspired and motivated to work and get along with everyone.