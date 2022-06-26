5 Things You Need to Look for in an Online Maths Tutor

Are you new to the online world of tutoring? If you have never hired a tutor before, you might not know where to start. Yes, you want someone that knows what they are doing. But, what should you be looking out for on their CV and online profile? Well, we are going to help you through this process. Here are five things you should look out for when you are trying to find an online maths tutor.

Maths Qualifications

First of all, you want to make sure that your online maths tutor has relevant qualifications. Of course, it is not going to make much sense to hire someone with only an English degree when you want to study maths. Thus, you need to take a look at the tutor’s qualifications. Maths degree is going to be highly relevant, as well as some accountancy and relevant certifications.

You also want to see what level of maths they are able to teach and whether this is going to suit your needs. Often, they are going to mention this in their online bio. At TeachTutti, they specify whether a tutor can teach KS3, GCSE A Level or primary maths. So, this allows you to filter the results to find someone that tutors online, as well as at the level you require for your exams.

Teaching Experience

Of course, you want your tutor to have the qualifications when it comes to maths. This is a difficult subject and you want to make sure that you or your child has the support they need to pass exams. But, it is also going to help if your tutor has teaching experience. Someone can be knowledgeable about a topic, but they also have to be able to communicate with you and help you to learn.

Therefore, look for a tutor that has prior teaching experience. This is going to give you peace of mind and to know that the tutor has taught someone else before. Indeed, they will take the time to understand your learning goals and figure out the best ways to meet them.

Positive Student Testimonials

It can be helpful to see how other students have found working with a tutor. So, make sure that you take the time to read student testimonials before hiring a maths tutor. This can give you an insight into the teaching style of the tutor, as well as if this student felt supported and helped during their lessons. You might also find out if they were able to improve their grades with this tuition.

It is important to remember that everyone learns in a different way. In other words, student testimonials should also be read with a pinch of salt. But, they can still be helpful to see if a tutor has good reviews and if they are likeable and professional. It can make you feel confident before hiring someone online.

An Approachable Personality

The main things you should look for when it comes to a tutor are the qualifications and experience to teach maths. But, it is not all down to what is on their CV. You also have to remember that you are going to be studying closely with this person. You need to make sure that they are approachable and friendly. Indeed, you want to select someone whom you think you are going to get along with.

Remember that a tutor is not simply speaking at you about maths. They are going to be speaking with you about how you learn and you want to feel like you are comfortable enough to ask questions. Therefore, if you are choosing a tutor online, make sure that you read their bio and view their photo to try to see if you will like them.

An Affordable Tuition Cost

A factor in choosing a maths tutor is going to be the cost. While you do not want the price to totally dictate your decision, it is going to be an element that you have to consider. This is particularly true if you are going to be having a lot of lessons.

Therefore, try to create a list of maths tutors you like. You can compare their qualifications and teaching experience, as well as their student testimonials. Then, the last element you need to consider is their price. Often, an online maths tutor is going to give you a price for a 60-minute lesson. This can vary anywhere from £22 to £123. You need to consider what your budget is and the number of lessons you think you need to improve your grades and confidence.