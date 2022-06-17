What Are the General Entry Requirements to Study a Business Degree Within the UK?

Studying a business degree can lead to a wide variety of careers, from human resources and marketing to finance and entrepreneurship. A business degree will give you the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in the competitive world of business.

However, in order to study for a business degree at a UK university, you will need to have achieved a certain level of education. Read on to find out what the general entry requirements are for studying for a business degree within the UK. You can gain these qualifications at a traditional college or complete them online with an online learning college such as Learn Now.

General Entry Requirements to Study a Business Degree

The general entry requirements for a business degree are as follows:

A Levels

Most universities in the UK will require you to have at least two A Levels, with at least one of these being in business. Some universities may also require you to have specific grades in your A Levels, so it is important to check the requirements of each university before applying. Online A Levels are also accepted by Universities.

A Level Business is ideal for students who want to study a business degree, as it will give you a strong foundation in the subject. The Edexcel A Level Business course covers a wide range of topics, from marketing and customer service to financial accounting and business law.

BTECs

If you have not studied A Levels, you may be able to study for a business degree with a BTEC qualification. BTECs are vocational qualifications that are designed to prepare you for a specific career.

There are a number of different BTECs available in business, from Business Studies and Marketing to Event Management and Hospitality. The Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Business is a popular choice for students wanting to study for a business degree.

Scottish Highers

If you are a Scottish student, you will need to have achieved a certain number of Scottish Highers to be eligible to study for a business degree. The number of Highers required will vary depending on the university, so it is important to check the requirements of each university before applying.

Most colleges and universities usually require a BBBB grade, which is the equivalent of four A Levels.

International Baccalaureate

If you are an international student, you may be able to study a business degree with an International Baccalaureate (IB) qualification. The IB is a two-year programme that is completed at schools around the world.

To be eligible to study a business degree with an IB, you will need to have achieved a certain number of points. The number of points required will vary depending on the university, so it is important to check the requirements of each university before applying.

Access to Higher Education Diploma

If you do not have the traditional qualifications needed to study for a business degree, you may be able to study for an Access to Higher Education Diploma. The Access to Higher Education Diploma is a one-year course that is designed for students who want to return to education after a period of time away.

To be eligible to study for an Access to Higher Education Diploma, you will need to have achieved a certain number of UCAS points. The number of UCAS points required will vary depending on the university, so it is important to check the requirements of each university before applying.

Wrapping Up

Studying a business degree within the UK can be an excellent way to kickstart your career in the business world. The entry requirements mentioned above are the general requirements for most universities, but it is always important to check the specific requirements of each university before applying.