Important Information about SAFe 5.1 Certification Training that You Should Know

If you’ve always been interested in leadership roles and project management, especially in a Lean-Agile enterprise, then the SAFe Agilist Training is the most suitable course. Training in SAFe Agile is like an introductory foundation course about SAFe principles, methodologies, and constructs. To attain the SAFe 5.1 Certification to validate your expertise in SAFe Agile, you need to pass an examination; the course mentioned in this article is the perfect step to take in your learning journey. It’s a two-day online interactive course that involves experiential training by professionals.

There are no strict prerequisites that you need to qualify or attain to enroll yourself in SAFe 5.1 Certification Training. Anyone interested in learning about SAFe Agile should take this comprehensive course. However, if you already have more than five years of experience in testing, business analysis, product or project management, and software development then this could be very suitable and beneficial to you. Being acquainted with Scrum would provide a learning advantage as well. Furthermore, SAFe 5.1 Certification Training is curated for people in professions such as that of an executive, leader, quality analyst, portfolio manager, director, CIO, VP, enterprise system solution architect, product line manager, etc.

A Glimpse of the SAFe 5.1 Certification Training

The Leading SAFe 5.1 Certification Training offers you the opportunity to learn everything that a change agent should know to lead a Lean-Agile transformation. Zeolearn Academy’s small two-day online Leading SAFe course involves 16 hours of live interactive instructor-led sessions and experiential learning opportunities in the form of case studies, activities, real-world simulations, role plays, and a lot more. After you’ve completed this course you would not have gained only theoretical knowledge but would know the real-world applications of SAFe as well.

The course provides a comprehensive learning experience as the curriculum of the course is aligned with the syllabus of the Leading SAFe examination. There are plenty of live interactive sessions in which you can clear all your doubts. Via this course, you’d be receiving expert training by SAFe Program Consultants or SPCs. You’ll also gain the benefit of earning 16 PDUs and 16 SEUs as well. After having completed the course, the next step that you need to take is to give the required examination to attain the globally recognized Leading SAFe 5.1 Certification through online means and become a Certified SAFe Agilist.

List of Things That You’d be Learning in This Course

SAFe Fundamentals

Having basics clear is important to a learner so that later on the more complex topics can be easily understood. Therefore, a session on the fundamentals is one of the first topics that are a part of this certification training. You’ll learn all about the basics of the Scaled Agile Framework and how it is applied in enterprises so that even if you’re completely unfamiliar with these topics, you can understand the following sessions.

Scaling

It is an important part of Leading SAFe that a SAFe Agilist needs to be familiar with. This topic involves learning about the application of Lean-Agile methodologies and principles to scale Lean and Agile development in your enterprise.

Principles

Learning about the principles of Leading SAFe is very essential to attain a Lean-Agile mindset and gain master-level skills that would be needed to be a Certified Lean SAFe Agilist. Your entire thinking pattern would change after this course, and you’d attain a mindset that would help you Lead transformations across your organization as a Lean-thinking manager.

Maximize Value

This part of the curriculum would help you understand how to support PI planning and events in program execution to maximize value. This has high benefits for both, the organization as well as the individual.

Portfolio

Through this certification training, you would not only be gaining knowledge but also be learning how to apply Lean-Agile principles and align the Lean Portfolio with the objectives of the enterprise you are working for.

Core Competencies

There are a total of seven core competencies in SAFe 5.1 that are needed for its successful implementation. All of them would be comprehensively taught in this course. It is important to understand each of them to gain an in-depth understanding of SAFe Agile.

Program Increments

This topic would help to ensure that you can plan and successfully execute program increments across your enterprise. SAFe Agilist needs to be acquainted with the knowledge of program increments.

Leadership

An important quality of a SAFe Agilist is to create high-performing Agile teams and for that, an expert understanding of Lean-Agile leadership is required. Learning about the leadership skills of a Certified SAFe Agilist is necessary to become a professional. Leadership skills would help you implement transformations with ease.

Transformation

A SAFe Agilist should know how to perform Lean-Agile transformation across an organization. This is one of those tasks that a SAFe Agilist is known for and therefore being skilled at it is expected from them. This topic would help you understand how to use the SAFe Implementation Roadmap.

Why Should You Take the SAFe Agilist Certification Training?

In today’s world, Certified SAFe Agilists are highly sought after by large-scale enterprises which will be going through an Agile Transformation or have gone through one already. The Scaled Agile Framework is very much in-demand by complex organizations because it provides an Agile transformation without the disintegration of the existing system of the enterprise. Once you attain the SAFe Agilist Certification rest assured that you would be receiving leverage when you would appear for an interview at any of the top Lean-Agile companies of this world. The work of SAFe Agilist is very important as it is an integral part of a Lean-Agile organization. A SAFe Agilist needs to carry out the functions of a leader and maintain a good collaboration system in the company for its success.

The two-day online SAFe Agile Certification Training is highly suitable for you if you want to attain a Lean-Agile mindset and perform large-scale Lean-Agile transformations across your organization. The course has plenty of interactive sessions where you can clear all your doubts, along with the opportunity to gain practical knowledge. The training opens up the door to not just one, but plenty of job opportunities for you and you can apply for a job anywhere in the world through your globally recognized certification.